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CloneForce: Changing the Way the World Works
Expanding execution capacity through a digital workforce operating inside core business systems.
By: Tech Coast Venture Network (TCVN)
CloneForce, an enterprise AI platform deploying autonomous digital teammates, will unveil this shift at Survivor™ 13, the flagship pitch competition hosted by Tech Coast Venture Network (TCVN) during OC Innovation Week on April 22 at The Cove at UC Irvine.
While most AI tools focus on helping employees work faster, CloneForce is designed to replace entire units of execution. Its AI "teammates" operate inside core business systems, handling customer interactions, executing workflows, making decisions, and improving performance over time without human intervention.
The result is not incremental productivity, it is structural leverage.
Organizations using CloneForce report:
Customer response times reduced by up to 99.5%
Service handling costs reduced by up to 70%
Operational productivity gains approaching 40%
More than 50% of customer inquiries fully resolved autonomously
These systems are not copilots. They are operators.
Each digital teammate is deployed with defined roles, permissions, and system access, integrated across tools like CRM, support platforms, internal knowledge bases, and communication systems. They execute continuously, adapt dynamically, and scale instantly.
This represents a fundamental shift in how companies grow.
Instead of hiring, onboarding, and managing additional employees to increase output, organizations can now deploy AI-native workforce capacity, expanding execution without expanding payroll.
"The conversation around AI has been stuck in 'assistive tools,'" said Steve Kost, Chief Revenue Officer at CloneForce. "What we're seeing now is different. Companies are beginning to deploy AI as actual teammates, systems that own outcomes, not just tasks. That changes the economics of growth."
"Most AI platforms are reactive, you ask, they respond," said Josh Hoover, COO of ShoreNorth Development. "With CloneForce, they deploy AI teammates with defined roles that execute work directly inside our existing workflows. It's not just another tool, it's becoming an operating layer for how we manage work and scale execution."
CloneForce moves AI beyond ask-and-respond interactions to systems that implement and execute real work.
The timing is critical. According to recent industry data, companies adopting AI at scale are experiencing significant gains in revenue per employee, signaling a broader shift toward output-driven organizations rather than headcount-driven ones.
CloneForce positions itself at the center of that transition.
At Survivor™ 13, the company will demonstrate how enterprises are:
● Deploying AI teammates across customer support, operations, and internal workflows
● Orchestrating multiple agents into coordinated "digital teams"
● Scaling execution capacity in days—not quarters
● Maintaining security, auditability, and control at enterprise standards
As AI moves from tool to workforce, the question for organizations is no longer whether to adopt it, but how quickly they can restructure around it.
CloneForce is betting that the winners will be those who do it first.
About CloneForce
CloneForce is an enterprise AI platform that deploys autonomous digital teammates capable of executing complex work across business systems. Designed for security, scalability, and real-world operations, CloneForce enables organizations to increase output, reduce costs, and fundamentally rethink how work gets done.
About Survivor™ 13 and OC Innovation Week
The Survivor™ pitch competition places founders in a high-energy, elimination-
● Multi-agent orchestration platforms
● Autonomous enterprise workflows
● AI-driven operational systems
● Next-generation agentic AI infrastructure
The winning startup will receive the Golden Skull Trophy, a cash prize from the TCVN
Fund-a-Founder initiative, and executive services valued at more than $10,000.
"Survivor has always been about creating opportunity for founders and connecting innovation with capital," said Tony Crisp, President of Tech Coast Venture Network. "This year's focus on agentic AI highlights the next generation of companies building autonomous systems that will reshape how businesses operate."
Survivor™ 13 is held alongside Born in California® UC Demo Day and the Innovators & Investors Forum (I&IF) during OC Innovation Week, bringing together more than 100 investors seeking the next wave of AI innovation.
Entrepreneurs and investors can register or apply for sponsored entry at:
https://luma.com/
About Tech Coast Venture Network (TCVN)
Founded in 1984, Tech Coast Venture Network (TCVN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping early-stage entrepreneurs become fundable and scalable businesses. Through events, education, and investor engagement, TCVN connects founders with capital, expertise, and community.
Learn more: www.tcvn.org
About Reed Smith LLP
Reed Smith is a global law firm with more than 1,600 lawyers across 30 offices worldwide, advising innovators, startups, and investors across the venture lifecycle. Learn more: www.reedsmith.com
Contact
Aaron Klein
***@tcvn.org
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