R&B Singer Nicc LaRue releases anticipated single, "GOLD"

"Gold" is more than a song — it's an affirmation. A mantra of self-worth, transformation, and divine energy. Through powerful lyrics and a cinematic world built entirely of gold, Gold speaks greatness into the listener.

By: Juslove Music

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Hassan Wells

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--— Rising R&B/Soul artistreturns with a powerful new single,an uplifting and affirming record that celebrates self-worth, resilience, and personal evolution. Blending rich soul textures with modern R&B and hip-hop influence,is more than a song—it's a statement, a mantra, and a declaration of identity.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bG85c6cnx1QRooted in authenticity and elevated by intention,reflects Nicc LaRue's signature style: smooth, emotive vocals layered over warm, groove-driven production. The track invites listeners into a sonic experience that feels both intimate and expansive, encouraging them to recognize their own value and embrace the journey of becoming." says Nicc LaRue. "Built around powerful, chant-like refrains and vivid lyrical imagery,leans into themes of manifestation, self-definition, and legacy. Lines that highlight everything from personal style to inner strength reinforce a central message: value isn't assigned—it's realized. The repetition of "I am gold" throughout the record transforms the song into a meditative, almost spiritual experience, designed to uplift and empower.Musically, the track sits comfortably in a mid-tempo pocket, merging classic soul inspiration with contemporary bounce. The production is minimal yet intentional, allowing LaRue's voice and message to take center stage while maintaining a hypnotic groove that resonates long after the song ends. The result is a record that feels timeless, yet current—equally at home on curated R&B playlists and personal self-reflection moments.Accompanying the single is a visually striking music video that extends the song's themes into a cinematic, gold-drenched world. The visuals lean heavily into symbolism, portraying Nicc LaRue as a radiant, almost celestial figure, embodying transformation and elevated self-awareness. From molten textures to regal imagery, the video reinforces the concept of refinement—pressure, heat, and time creating something undeniably valuable.The creative direction behindreflects LaRue's commitment to intentional artistry. Every visual element—from lighting to wardrobe—has been designed to evoke luxury, power, and spiritual alignment. The result is a cohesive audio-visual experience that positionsas both a personal statement and a universal message.As an independent artist and co-founder of, Nicc LaRue continues to carve her own lane, combining artistic vision with entrepreneurial drive. Her ability to merge music, storytelling, and visual identity has set her apart as a multidimensional creative voice within today's independent music landscape.Her previous work, including her debut album, introduced audiences to her unique blend of vulnerability and strength. WithLaRue builds on that foundation, stepping further into her power and refining her sound and message. This release marks a new chapter—one defined by clarity, confidence, and elevated intention.Beyond the music,also resonates as a cultural and emotional touchpoint. In an era where many are navigating self-discovery, reinvention, and personal growth, the song offers a grounding reminder of inherent worth. It speaks directly to listeners who are learning to prioritize themselves, set boundaries, and move with purpose.Nicc LaRue's artistry is deeply rooted in real-life experiences, and that authenticity shines through in every note ofWhether through her vocal delivery, lyrical perspective, or visual storytelling, she creates space for listeners to see themselves reflected in the music—flaws, growth, and all.WithNicc LaRue isn't just releasing a single—she's offering a mindset. A reminder. A declaration."I am gold."The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.