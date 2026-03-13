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March 2026
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The Taco Spot Wins Multiple Industry Honors, Solidifying Position as a Fast-Casual Brand to Watch

By: The Taco Spot Corporate Office
 
 
Rmw26 Top 30 Nominee Martinez 2
Rmw26 Top 30 Nominee Martinez 2
CHANDLER, Ariz. - March 17, 2026 - PRLog -- The Taco Spot continues to build national momentum as one of the fastest-growing and most talked-about brands in the fast-casual restaurant space, recently earning multiple prestigious awards and industry recognitions that highlight both its culinary excellence and innovative marketing approach.

Among the honors, The Taco Spot has been named:
  • Best of Chandler, Surprise, Mesa 2026
  • Arizona Foothills Magazine "Best of Our Valley 2026" Winner (Best Taco)
  • One of the "25 Fast Casual Brands to Watch in 2026"

In addition to brand-level recognition, Raul Martinez, Director of Marketing & Business Development for The Taco Spot, was named one of the "Top 30 Movers and Shakers in Restaurant Marketing" by FastCasual.com, recognizing his impact in building scalable marketing strategies and driving national brand growth.

"These recognitions are incredibly meaningful because they reflect the work of our entire team — from our franchise partners to our in-store staff to our leadership group," said Martinez. "We've always believed in what we're building, and it's rewarding to see that belief validated across both our communities and the industry."

The awards come during a period of rapid expansion for The Taco Spot, which has grown from a single concept into a multi-state brand known for its signature Birria Tacos, Birria Ramen, and Birria Pizza, along with its ability to create viral, high-energy customer experiences.

A Brand Built on Innovation and Connection

The Taco Spot's success is rooted in a combination of:
  • Menu innovation that pushes beyond traditional fast-casual offerings
  • Strong digital engagement, with a rapidly growing social media presence
  • Community-driven marketing strategies that prioritize relationships and local impact
  • Scalable franchise systems designed for rapid expansion

These elements have allowed the brand to not only grow quickly, but to do so while maintaining consistency, quality, and cultural relevance.

Momentum Heading Into 2026

With expansion continuing into new markets — including its recently announced entry into Tennessee and Nevada— The Taco Spot is positioning itself for a breakout year. The company's long-term vision of reaching 1,000 locations nationwide is supported by increasing franchise demand, strong operational systems, and strategic partnerships across the industry.

"2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for us," added Martinez. "We're not just growing — we're building something that's meant to last."

As The Taco Spot continues to gain recognition across both consumer and industry platforms, it stands as a clear example of what's possible when bold flavors, strong leadership, and strategic growth come together.

About The Taco Spot

Founded in 2020, The Taco Spot is a rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant brand specializing in Birria-inspired cuisine. Known for its innovative menu, vibrant brand identity, and community-first approach, The Taco Spot continues to grow its footprint across the United States with a mission to reach 1,000 locations nationwide. For more information, log onto https://tacospotaz.com/

Contact
Raul Martinez
***@aztacospot.com
End
Source:The Taco Spot Corporate Office
Email:***@aztacospot.com Email Verified
Tags:Tacos
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Chandler - Arizona - United States
Subject:Awards
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