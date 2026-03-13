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FaceSign Announces 3 Million Angel Investment to Accelerate 3D Facial Biometry Solutions Expansion
By: FaceSign Biometric Digital Identity, LLC
Founded in 2021 by Juliano Basilio and Alexandre Francisco, FaceSign has stood out in the B2B market with its robust technological portfolio. The company develops and commercializes proprietary software focused on 3D facial biometry with artificial intelligence, digital identity management, fraud prevention, and increased business productivity. Operating in the Software as a Service (SaaS) model, the startup already has a team of over 100 employees and serves large enterprise clients, including Banco Mercantil.
**"This investment represents a fundamental milestone in FaceSign's trajectory,"**
. Settlement of remaining commitments from previous projects
. Acceleration of technological development, including social engineering fraud prevention systems and white-label solutions
. Commercial expansion and marketing initiatives
. Retention and attraction of specialized talent
. Structural preparation for transformation into a Joint-Stock Company, targeting future strategic movements
FaceSign's current technology portfolio includes an advanced 3D facial biometry system with artificial intelligence for secure user authentication, an integrated password and digital identity management platform, productivity monitoring tools, social engineering fraud prevention systems, white-label plug-and-play solutions for third-party system integration, and APIs and SDKs for developers. All solutions operate in the SaaS model with pay-per-user billing and currently achieve a gross margin exceeding 70%.
ST HETTA Participações e Investimentos S/A, headquartered in Barueri (SP), recognized the scalability potential and innovation of FaceSign's solutions, making this strategic investment to support the company's growth trajectory.
With this new financial strength, FaceSign consolidates its position as one of the most promising cybertechs in the interior of São Paulo, reaffirming its commitment to making companies more secure, efficient, and productive through technology.
**About FaceSign:**
FaceSign is a B2B technology startup focused on security and productivity solutions. Its portfolio includes advanced 3D facial biometry systems, password management, productivity monitoring, and APIs/SDKs for developers. The company serves enterprise clients across various sectors and operates a SaaS model with pay-per-user billing. For more information, visit: https://facesign.in
**About ST HETTA Participações e Investimentos S/A:**
ST HETTA is an investment company focused on identifying and supporting innovative technology companies with high growth potential. The company is based in Barueri, São Paulo, and specializes in strategic investments in the technology sector.
The investment will be allocated as follows:
. **Technology Development:**
. **Market Expansion:** Investment in marketing and sales to expand the customer base
3. **Team Growth:** Retention and attraction of specialized talent
. **Debt Settlement:** Completion of remaining financial obligations
. **Corporate Transformation:**
The investment is structured as a convertible note, a common instrument in early-stage and growth-stage technology companies. This structure provides flexibility for both the investor and the company, allowing the investor to convert the note into equity at a predetermined stake of 30% within 36 months, or the company to repay the note if preferred.
This investment validates FaceSign's business model and market potential. The company's focus on 3D facial biometry with artificial intelligence addresses a growing market demand for secure, efficient identity management solutions. The investment will enable FaceSign to accelerate product development, expand its market reach, and strengthen its competitive position in the identity and access management sector.
Contact
FaceSign / Juliano Basilio
***@facesign.in
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