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March 2026
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Hispanic National Bar Foundation Announces 2026 Award Honorees

Recognizing Excellence in the Legal, Corporate, and Academic Leadership
By:
 
WASHINGTON - March 17, 2026 - PRLog -- The Hispanic National Bar Foundation (HNBF) announced Tuesday the recipients of its 2026 leadership awards, recognizing individuals whose work has advanced excellence in the legal profession, corporate leadership, and legal education.

The annual awards honor leaders whose achievements and service help strengthen the pipeline of diverse legal talent and support the foundation's mission to expand access within the legal community.

The 2026 honorees reflect significant professional achievement and demonstrated commitment to leadership, mentorship and service.

Steve D'Amore, Chairman of Winston & Strawn will receive the Law Firm Leadership Award. He leads a global law firm with attorneys across the United States, Europe and South America and a leadership team that remains actively engaged in the legal practice. Under his leadership, the firm has emphasized legal excellence, client service, international reach and a commitment to pro bono work and corporate social responsibility. The award recognizes a law firm leader whose vision has expanded opportunities for diverse attorneys and elevated excellence within the legal industry.

Cristina Rodríguez, the Sol and Lillian Goldman Dean and Professor of Law at Yale Law School, will receive the Academic Leadership Award. A nationally recognized legal scholar, Rodríguez has contributed to legal education and public discourse on constitutional law, immigration, and democratic governance. As dean, she has focused on preparing future legal leaders while expanding access and opportunity in legal education. She is the first Hispanic tenured law professor and Dean of Yale Law School.

Ryan Alvarez, General Counsel of Gensler, will receive the Corporate Leadership Award. As lead of the Legal Studio at Gensler, the world's largest architecture and design firm, Alvarez directs legal strategy while supporting Gensler's mission of improving the world through the power of design. The firm's integrated and inclusive One-Firm culture supports global collaboration, with employees contributing to their communities through volunteer service and pro bono and low bono work. Alvarez also serves on nonprofit boards that support inclusive youth programming.

Sally Bergmann Hardesty, a Partner at Debevoise & Plimpton, will receive the Rising Star Award. She has been recognized for her exceptional legal work and her commitment to mentorship, professional service, and inclusion initiatives. The award honors early- to mid-career professionals who demonstrate strong potential for leadership in the legal field.

"The 2026 HNBF awardees embody the professional excellence, community service, and dedication to mentorship and opportunity that define our mission," said Justin Carlson, President of the Hispanic National Bar Foundation. "Their leadership is helping shape the future of the legal profession while inspiring the next generation."

The awards will be presented July 23, 2026, in Washington, DC at the HNBF's Annual Awards Dinner, held during its Future Latino Leaders Law Camp. More information is available at https://hnbf.org/

About the Hispanic National Bar Foundation
The Hispanic National Bar Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to increasing Hispanic participation in the legal profession through education, empowerment, and access.

Contact
Monica Cheskin
Executive Director
***@hnbf.org
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Tags:Education, Legal
Industry:Education
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Awards
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