Leaf Trading Cards Joins Certified Trading Card Association as Founding Member

Leaf Trading Cards President Josh Pankow to Serve on CTCA Advisory Board

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Nick Jarman

nick@thectca.org Nick Jarman

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-- The, the trade association representing the trading card industry, today announced thathas joined the organization as a. In addition,has agreed to serve on the, helping guide the organization's mission to strengthen and unify the hobby.Leaf is one of the most recognizable and innovative manufacturers in the trading card industry, and its participation represents a significant milestone for CTCA as it builds a coalition of leaders committed to advancing integrity, transparency, and long-term growth across the hobby."Leaf has been an important and influential company in the trading card industry for many years, and we are proud to welcome them as a Founding Member of CTCA," said. "Having Josh Pankow join our Advisory Board brings valuable experience and leadership as we work to establish standards, encourage collaboration, and give the trading card industry a unified voice."By joining CTCA as a Founding Member, Leaf becomes part of the inaugural group of organizations helping shape the future of the trading card industry's first dedicated trade association. Founding Members will be permanently recognized for their role in establishing the association and helping guide its early initiatives."We're excited to support the formation of the Certified Trading Card Association and its efforts to bring the industry together," said. "The hobby has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and an organization like CTCA can help encourage collaboration, transparency, and continued progress across the entire trading card ecosystem."The Certified Trading Card Association was created to provide the trading card industry with a unified voice and to help address key issues including industry standards, marketplace transparency, fraud prevention, and collaboration among dealers, breakers, grading companies, platforms, manufacturers, and other professionals across the hobby. With the support of founding organizations like Leaf Trading Cards, CTCA is building a coalition of industry leaders dedicated to strengthening and protecting the future of the hobby. Companies and professionals across the trading card ecosystem — including dealers, breakers, auction houses, platforms, grading companies, and industry professionals — are invited to join the association.The addition of Leaf Trading Cards comes at a time when the trading card industry continues to experience significant growth while also facing increasing calls for greater transparency, stronger industry standards, and improved collaboration across the hobby. With manufacturers, dealers, platforms, graders, and other stakeholders participating, CTCA aims to provide a centralized forum for industry leadership and help guide the future of the trading card ecosystem.Learn more or become a member at