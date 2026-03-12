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Shorts Now Accepted for the 10th Annual 'ILICAFF' at Film Freeway
Adult and Young Filmmakers' Shorts Now Welcome for the Baltimore 10th Annual 'Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adult's Film Fest' at FilmFreeway.com
By: Freelance Associates PR
Shorts at ILICAFF have come from the United States, as well as all over the world, such as India, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, Australia, Korea, and the Germany – to name a few. Deadline for short film submissions is March 22, 2026, for early submission, June 7th for the regular deadline, and August 2nd for late submissions. Selected filmmakers will be notified August 24th. Filmmakers can submit their shorts at www.filmfreeway.com/
The film festival will be hosted by its founder Anthony Michael Hobbs. Hobbs, a SAG-AFTRA member, was a child prodigy who started acting at 4 years-old and garnered multi awards and attended the Emmy Awards for his role of a young Frederick Douglas in the PBS mini-series The Abolitionist. Aside from PBS his credits include DreamWorks, Comcast, and more. He became a filmmaker at the tender age of nine and accumulated over 20 awards from film festivals all over the world for his shorts. The ILICAFF, aside from the public screening and awards ceremony Saturday September 19th from 1-2pmEST at the Eubie Blake Center (and virtually via Zoom) held in partnership with the Eubie Blake Center; it offers the Imagination Lunchbox/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops Sat. Sept. 19th from 3-5pm at the Eubie Blake Center (and virtually via Zoom); it offers the Imagination Lunchbox/ Multiplatform Production Virtual Open Call Auditions on Sunday September 20th from 12 -1pmEST virtually (via Zoom) held in partnership with Morgan State University's Multiplatform Production Program of the School of Global Journalism & Communications, and it ends with the IL/Open Court Community Basketball Games Sun. Sept. 20th at the UA House at Fayette from 1:30-3pmEST with head coaches from Morgan State University and Bowie State University.
Filmmakers and attendees rave about ILICAFF, such as Alan Chriest -"Simply the best festival ever!"
Charlotte McLaverty stated, "Such a friendly creative film festival. It was a wonderful experience."
In 2016 Anthony Michael Hobbs launched the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Fest to give young filmmakers, like he was, a platform to showcase their films and view other creative projects made for a young audience. In 2023 Hobbs expanded his film festival to include adult filmmakers resulting in the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adults' Film Festival. For more information on Hobbs log onto www.Anthony-
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