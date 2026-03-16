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Make Traditional South African Boerewors sausage at Home with the Braaihaus Kit
Braaihaus Launches the Original Boerewors Kit – Bringing Authentic South African Braai Culture to European Homes
Boerewors is one of South Africa's most beloved foods and a central part of the country's famous "braai (BBQ)" culture. A braai (BBQ) is more than simply grilling food. In South Africa, a braai (BBQ) is a social tradition where friends and family gather around an open fire to cook meat slowly over hot coals. It is a relaxed event that celebrates good food, conversation, and time spent together outdoors. Boerewors sausage is one of the most popular foods prepared on a braai (BBQ).
With the Braaihaus Original Boerewors Kit, customers across Europe can now experience this tradition in their own kitchens and backyards.
The kit is designed to make sausage preparation simple and accessible. Each Braaihaus Original Boerewors Kit box contains 10 packets of spice, each perfectly measured to make 1 kilogram of boerewors, and 10 packets of natural sheep casings, each portioned to produce 1 kilogram of sausage. This allows customers to prepare small batches whenever they want, instead of having to buy large packs of spices and casings.
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The convenient packaging means users can make fresh boerewors in small 1 kg batches at a time, ensuring maximum freshness and consistent flavor. The kit has a 12-month shelf life, making it practical for home cooks who want to enjoy authentic boerewors whenever they choose.
All spices included in the kit are 100% natural and contain no preservatives, staying true to traditional South African recipes. The natural sheep casings are salted to preserve freshness, maintaining their quality until ready for use.
"Many people love the taste of boerewors but don't know how to make it themselves,"
The Braaihaus Original Boerewors Kit is ideal for barbecue enthusiasts, home cooks, hunters, and anyone interested in authentic international food traditions. By combining quality ingredients with simple preparation, the kit brings a genuine taste of South Africa to European households.
Braaihaus is based in Germany and focuses on bringing authentic South African braai (BBQ) traditions to Europe through carefully developed products that make traditional sausage-making simple and accessible.
For more information about the Braaihaus Original Boerewors Kit or to inquire about distribution and retail opportunities, please contact:
Braaihaus
Eggesin, Germany
Email: info@braaihaus.com
Website: https://www.braaihaus.com
About Braaihaus
Braaihaus is a brand dedicated to bringing authentic South African braai (BBQ) traditions to Europe. Through carefully developed products and innovative food solutions, Braaihaus helps customers enjoy the flavors and social experience of traditional South African barbecue culture.
Contact
Braaihaus Original
***@braaihaus.com
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Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2026