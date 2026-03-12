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Menicucci Villa Panzella Calcagno PLLC

***@mvpclaw.com Menicucci Villa Panzella Calcagno PLLC

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-- August, 2025 - Menicucci Villa Panzella Calcagno PLLC ("MVPC") and Lenza Law Firm PLLC ("Lenza Law Firm") today announced a strategic alliance designed to provide their respective clients—past, present, and future—with access to a broader and more comprehensive range of legal services throughout the New York metropolitan area.Through this collaborative affiliation, clients of MVPC will gain access to Lenza Law Firm's extensive experience in trusts and estates, elder law services, Medicaid planning, Medicaid implementation, and estate administration. At the same time, clients of Lenza Law Firm will benefit from MVPC's long-standing expertise in real estate law, commercial transactions, banking and finance, and commercial litigation.The alliance reflects both firms' shared commitment to client-first service and their dedication to delivering exceptional legal representation across an expanded spectrum of practice areas.Founded by Matthew Lenza, Esq., Lenza Law Firm has served Staten Island residents for more than two decades with a specialized focus on estate planning, elder law, and real estate matters. The firm is known for its personalized approach and commitment to guiding families through complex legal and financial decisions.MVPC, led by Managing Partner Michael M. Menicucci, Esq., brings over 35 years of experience serving businesses, families, and individuals throughout the New York metropolitan region. The firm's practice includes real estate law, banking and finance, commercial transactions, and a robust litigation practice led by Partner Jeremy Panzella, encompassing general civil litigation and commercial litigation matters."I've always been very impressed with Michael and his firm in all of my dealings with them over the years," said Matthew Lenza, Esq., Founder of Lenza Law Firm. "I look forward to providing my clients with access to MVPC's wealth of knowledge and experience through this new collaboration. Having the ability to offer a wider range of legal services while still maintaining the personalized structure of my firm is something I have always sought."Michael M. Menicucci, Managing Partner of MVPC, added:"The collaboration between Lenza Law Firm and MVPC is exactly what we were looking for to further expand the services available to our clients. As our firm continues implementing a growth strategy into complementary practice areas, Matthew's leadership and expertise make him an ideal partner in this collaboration."Both firms will maintain their independent identities and operations while leveraging their combined experience and complementary strengths to better serve the diverse legal needs of clients throughout the New York metropolitan area.This strategic alliance represents a natural evolution of both firms' commitment to providing comprehensive legal solutions while maintaining the personalized service and cultural alignment that define their approach to client relationships.About Lenza Law Firm PLLCLenza Law Firm PLLC is a Staten Island-based boutique law firm specializing in estate planning and administration, elder law, Medicaid planning, and real estate law. Founded with the goal of providing compassionate and accessible legal guidance, the firm focuses on keeping clients informed, prepared, and confident throughout the legal process. Lenza Law Firm has proudly served the Staten Island community for more than 20 years.More information is available at www.lenzalawfirm.comAbout Menicucci Villa Panzella Calcagno PLLCMenicucci Villa Panzella Calcagno PLLC is a premier New York law firm with offices in Staten Island, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm provides legal services in real estate law, banking and finance, commercial transactions, and litigation, serving businesses, families, and individuals throughout the New York metropolitan area.More information is available at www.mvpclaw.com