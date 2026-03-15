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Little 6 Industries Launches Zero-Risk Merch Stores for Nonprofits and Schools
Maricopa Veteran-Owned Business Introduces On-Demand Merchandise Solution After Successful Veterans In Need Project Partnership — Eliminating Inventory Risk for Organizations
The announcement follows the successful deployment of a complete merchandise store for Veterans In Need Project (VINP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving Arizona veterans with micro-grants for immediate needs.
"Most nonprofits want to sell branded merchandise for fundraising, but they face a brutal choice: buy inventory upfront and risk losing money, or manage manual pre-orders that consume countless volunteer hours," said Matt Harvey, owner of Little 6 Industries and retired Arizona Army National Guard Major. "We built VINP a complete online store with zero upfront investment. Supporters order online, we produce on-demand, and VINP keeps the markup. No inventory risk. No manual tracking. Just ongoing fundraising revenue."
The VINP store launched with branded apparel, stickers, drinkware, and accessories. The organization sets retail prices, customers pay directly to VINP, and Little 6 handles all production and fulfillment. VINP invested zero dollars in inventory and spends minimal time managing orders.
"This model eliminates the biggest barrier to merchandise fundraising,"
Little 6's custom storefront solution includes professional e-commerce store setup on InkSoft platform, custom branding and product design, on-demand production (DTF transfers, UV printing, laser engraving, custom stickers), direct-to-customer shipping and fulfillment, automated payment processing, and ongoing product additions and support.
The service targets nonprofits and charities seeking fundraising alternatives, schools requiring spirit wear programs, sports teams and leagues needing team merchandise, churches and religious organizations, small businesses wanting branded merchandise lines, corporate clients requiring employee swag programs, and event organizers needing merchandise without leftover inventory.
"We're not just a print shop," Harvey said. "We're offering complete turnkey solutions. Organizations promote their store, and we handle everything else — production, quality control, shipping, customer service, and returns."
The company has published a comprehensive case study detailing the VINP store development process at https://www.little6llc.com/
Little 6 Industries operates from Maricopa, Arizona, serving organizations across Arizona and nationally. The business specializes in DTF (Direct-to-Film)
Organizations interested in custom storefront solutions can schedule a free consultation by contacting Little 6 Industries at (520) 705-4026 or matt@little6llc.com.
About Little 6 Industries: Little 6 Industries is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Maricopa, Arizona. Founded by retired Arizona Army National Guard Major Matt Harvey and his wife Lindsay, the company provides DTF transfers, UV printing, laser engraving, custom stickers, and custom storefront solutions. The business operates with a "no minimums, no rush fees" philosophy and is SAM.gov registered and verified. Learn more at https://little6llc.com and https://transfers42.com
About Veterans In Need Project: Veterans In Need Project (VINP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by high school students in Maricopa, Arizona. The organization provides micro-grants to Arizona veterans for immediate needs such as gas money, baby essentials, and emergency bill payments. VINP operates 100% volunteer-run with zero overhead. Learn more at https://veteransinneedproject.org
Contact
Matt Harvey
***@little6llc.com
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