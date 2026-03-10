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MBF Productions Launches Spring Events on the CRAFTED at the Port of L.A. Grounds in San Pedro
By: Warehouse 9
The season begins with two St. Patrick's Day celebrations, featuring Irish-themed food, music, contests and drink specials.
On Sunday, March 15, guests can get an early start on the holiday with St. Patrick's Day drink specials, a 2 p.m. keg tapping of Sonrisa by Common Space (limited) and a lively Irish dance performance at 1:30pm. The event is free to attend — and there's free parking too!
The festivities continue on Tuesday, March 17, with a St. Patrick's Day Celebration, Shamrocks and Shenanigans, featuring Irish fare from Shady Grove, including corned beef boiled dinner with mustard sauce and soda bread, grilled bangers with spicy mustard and soda bread, pastrami sandwiches, pickled eggs and colcannon, a traditional Irish potato dish.
The evening also features a full lineup of entertainment:
On Friday, March 20, CRAFTED will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., open to the public.
Live music returns on Saturday, March 21, with Wall of Sound: Jason Buck's Birthday Bash, an indoor concert at The Alt Space next to CRAFTED. The venue transforms underused warehouse space into a temporary hub for local events. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show runs 7–11 p.m., and will feature large screen visuals and food trucks. Tickets are $12 (pre-sale limited early bird), $15 (GA), $20 (day of show GA), and $60 (VIP High Table seating for 2 and 1 drink ticket — first come, first served; early arrival recommended)
Later in the spring, several new music and community programs will launch.
Beginning April 17, Acoustic Fridays will feature single and duo acoustic performers from 5–9 p.m., offering a relaxed evening of live music. Admission is free with free parking, and all ages welcome. Kicking off the event is 14-year-old guitar prodigy Saxon Weiss, who will play on April 17, May 15, and June 12 from 5-9 p.m. On April 24, it's the South Bay's Dan O' Sullivan, a music scene staple, and on May 8, it's Mark Karmelich partnering with a cajon player for the evening.
The weekly Sunday Sounds music series will debut on May 10 (Mother's Day) and continue every Sunday through Labor Day weekend from 1–6 p.m. The outdoor series will feature bands, DJs, and food trucks in the CRAFTED courtyard.
CRAFTED Los Angeles will also serve as one of the main hubs for the citywide Arts Open San Pedro weekend on April 25 and 26, featuring artists, vendors and live music. The event is free and open to all ages.
The spring lineup continues with the San Pedro Music Festival on May 16 from 3–9 p.m. in the courtyard at CRAFTED. The event will feature Dear Amy – A Tribute to Amy Winehouse, along with food vendors and community activities. Admission is free with RSVP here (https://ui55549ab.cc.rs6.net/
And, you're looking for things to do weekly on-site, check King Trivia on Wednesdays 7-10 p.m., and Karaoke with DJ Wix on Thursdays 8-10 p.m.
Visit Warehouse 9 Bar's official website wh9bar.com for full on-tap and can-pour menus. Download the current menu on the app "Untappd" for a current selection of offerings in house and beers and specialty breweries — drink onsite or at home.
All events are presented by Cultura Presents and MBF Productions and take place at CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles, unless otherwise noted.
For updates and event information, follow CRAFTED, Warehouse 9 and MBF Productions on social media for the latest announcements and event details.
About CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles
CRAFTED is a handmade shopping experience featuring the work of L.A.'s best artisans and craftspeople. Our tastefully restored 1940s-era warehouses are home to hundreds of individual artists and makers each presenting their unique handcrafted goods and artisanal snacks in a vibrant patchwork of spaces. Shop small, get crafty, and meet the makers every weekend. CRAFTED is a nine-acre property established on June 29, 2012, and located on the L.A. waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles. craftedportla.com
About MBF Productions
San Pedro-based MBF Productions specializes in producing major events locally, regionally and throughout the country. With a vast network of award-winning vendors in their respective industries, from lighting, staging to equipment rentals, the affair-maker focuses on constructing one-of-a-kind experiences such as private concerts, corporate events, community festivals, marketing activation, VIP engagements and, of course, weddings. MBF is owned by Britta Wichers, a veteran music event producer who worked for Live Nation and musical acts such as KISS and Aerosmith, and her team creatively executes unique happenings, including inventive development, location acquisition, on-site management, production, event marketing, budget development & management, and full-service staffing. mbfproductionscorp.com
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