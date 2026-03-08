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Announcing the Keynote Lineup for PLM Road Map & PDT North America 2026
By: CIMdata
The landscape of engineering is shifting. From the integration of certifiable AI to the transformation of defense acquisition, the "Next Era" of Product Lifecycle Management is no longer a distant vision; it is being built today by the world's most complex organizations.
The Keynote Lineup
Artificial Intelligence:
Vishwa Uddanwadiker | Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, The Boeing Company
Boeing is embedding AI across products, production, and support. Vishwa Uddanwadiker will present the breadth of AI at Boeing by showcasing real-world applications, from AI-driven auto-taxi to Safe Runway hazard detection to computer vision tools for part verification and factory defect detection. Learn how Boeing will continue to embed AI across products, production, and support while prioritizing system-level safety assurance through rigorous verification and validation, collaboration with regulators, meaningful human oversight, and iterative validation in real operational conditions to ensure explainable, certifiable, and dependable AI.
Engineering at the Speed of Mission: The Next Era of Defense Systems
Daniel Hettema | Director of DEM&S, Office of the Under Secretary of War Research and Engineering
To maintain military superiority, the Defense Acquisition System must be fundamentally transformed. Daniel Hettema will outline a strategic vision for a modern, agile framework capable of delivering operational capabilities with "continuous acceleration."
Strategic PLM Implementation:
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Martin Eigner | Eigner Engineering Consult
Project failure is rarely about software; it's about a lack of strategic alignment and organizational readiness. Drawing from decades of industry leadership, Dr. Martin Eigner will detail why you must prioritize cultural change, acceptance management, and process integration over technical features. Discover how to avoid "digitizing chaos" by building a true Single Source of Truth across CRM, ALM, ERP, and MES.
NASA's Approach to AI: All that Glitters is Not Gold
Terry Hill | Digital Engineering Program Manager, NASA HQ's Office of Chief Engineer
In an environment of flat budgets, how do you practically deploy digital twins, machine learning, and AI? NASA veteran Terry Hill will share the agency's strategic vision for its digital engineering program, providing a grounded look at advanced digital engineering capabilities and the foundational elements necessary to reduce costs and enable the future of space exploration.
This year's agenda is designed to move beyond the hype and focus on the strategic imperatives of digital engineering and AI. Whether you are focused on organizational change, machine-interpretable standards, or factory floor optimization, these sessions offer a masterclass in modern PLM.
For more information on PLM Road Map & PDT North America 2026, please visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
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CIMdata
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