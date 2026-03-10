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Certified Trading Card Association Names TradingCardsMarketplace.com a CTCA Preferred Marketplace
By: Certified Trading Card Association
Through this partnership, TradingCardsMarketplace.com joins a growing network of companies working alongside CTCA to strengthen transparency, trust, and professional standards across the trading card ecosystem.
TradingCardsMarketplace.com is an online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling trading cards and related collectibles, connecting collectors and sellers through a streamlined digital platform designed to make discovery and transactions easy for enthusiasts and investors alike.
Strengthening the Infrastructure of the Hobby
The CTCA was established to provide the trading card industry with a unified voice, helping dealers, breakers, platforms, grading companies, and other professionals collaborate to address industry challenges and promote best practices.
By becoming a CTCA Preferred Marketplace, TradingCardsMarketplace.com demonstrates its commitment to supporting a healthier and more transparent marketplace for collectors and sellers.
"Marketplaces play a critical role in the hobby," said Nick Jarman, Founder & CEO of the Certified Trading Card Association. "Recognizing TradingCardsMarketplace.com as a CTCA Preferred Marketplace reflects our shared goal of supporting trusted platforms that help collectors and businesses buy and sell with confidence."
Expanding Opportunities for Buyers and Sellers
TradingCardsMarketplace.com offers a broad selection of trading cards and collectibles through a multi-seller marketplace model where independent sellers list items for collectors around the world.
The platform was originally launched by collectors with the goal of creating a community-driven destination where enthusiasts could discover cards, connect with sellers, and explore new additions to their collections. "We're excited to partner with the CTCA and support its mission to strengthen the trading card industry," said Benjamin Dias, Founding Member of TradingCardsMarketplace.com. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing collectors and sellers with a trusted platform built around community, accessibility, and the excitement of the hobby."
Building the Future of the Trading Card Industry
The partnership reflects CTCA's broader effort to collaborate with reputable companies across the trading card ecosystem to build long-term infrastructure for the hobby.
Through strategic partnerships with marketplaces, service providers, and industry leaders, CTCA aims to help create clearer standards, greater transparency, and stronger collaboration across the industry.
Collectors and sellers can learn more about https://TradingCardsMarketplace.com at https://www.tradingcardsmarketplace.com
For more information about the Certified Trading Card Association or to become a member, visit https://www.thectca.org
About the Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA)
The Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association dedicated to representing the trading card industry. The organization works to unite dealers, breakers, marketplaces, grading companies, and industry professionals to promote transparency, integrity, and long-term growth within the hobby.
About TradingCardsMarketplace.com
TradingCardsMarketplace.com is an online marketplace designed for collectors and sellers of trading cards and collectibles. The platform connects buyers and sellers through a streamlined shopping experience that emphasizes discovery, accessibility, and community engagement.
Contact
Nick Jarman
nick@thectca.org
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