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Outpost Harley-Davidson in Pueblo, CO is under new ownership
Nick Hill and Justin Lynch Take the Reins at Outpost Harley-Davidson — Bringing Proven Grit, Performance, and Rider-First Leadership to Pueblo
By: Outpost Harley-Davidson
Hill, a Pueblo native, and Lynch, who grew up in nearby Westcliffe, are both graduates of Colorado State University and each bring more than two decades of Harley-Davidson experience to the table. They also own Defiance Harley-Davidson in Omaha, Nebraska — a high-performance dealership built on accountability, energy, and a relentless commitment to the rider experience.
Their leadership at Defiance Harley-Davidson has centered on customer-first processes, high-energy showroom culture, strong pre-owned inventory performance, and long-term rider relationship building. That same operational discipline and passion for the brand will now drive the next chapter at Outpost Harley-Davidson.
"This is home. Pueblo shaped me, and now we're bringing that same grit, toughness, and pride to the dealership — making sure every rider feels respected and welcomed. We're here to build something that riders are proud to call their home dealership,"
Hill and Lynch also expressed their sincere appreciation to the Saputo family for their years of dedication to the dealership and the Pueblo riding community. "We want to thank the Saputo family for building a strong foundation here," Hill added. "Their commitment to riders in Southern Colorado has made this transition possible."
As part of that continuity, Nick Saputo will remain on board as General Manager, ensuring leadership stability and a seamless transition for customers and staff alike. His ongoing role reinforces the dealership's commitment to consistency, relationships, and local pride.
Lynch added, "We believe a Harley dealership should have horsepower — not just on the floor, but in its culture. Riders deserve energy, transparency, and a team that fights to earn their business every single day. That's what we're bringing to Pueblo."
Under their leadership, riders can expect:
Hill and Lynch are doubling down on what makes Harley-Davidson iconic — independence, attitude, loyalty, and performance. The goal isn't just to sell motorcycles. It's to build lifelong riders and a dealership culture that reflects the toughness and pride of Southern Colorado.
The message is simple: Pueblo has a new era of leadership — and it's built to last.
Outpost Harley-Davidson remains fully operational during the ownership transition, with no interruption to sales or service.
For more information, visit http://www.outposthd.com or follow Outpost Harley-Davidson on social media for updates on upcoming events and promotions.
Contact
Dennis Cordova, Marketing Manager
Outpost Harley-Davidson
***@outposthd.com
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