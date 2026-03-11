News By Tag
Hope Services' "Gowns for Girls" Event to Provide Free Dresses for Individuals With Disabilities
Community event offers more than 1,500 gowns ahead of the nonprofit's annual Dance Your Dream prom-style celebration.
By: Hope Services
During the event, girls ages 14 and older will have the opportunity to select a dress of their choice—completely free of charge—to wear to Hope Services' upcoming 5th Annual Dance Your Dream, a prom-style celebration scheduled for April 18, 2026, created especially for individuals living with disabilities.
At the Gowns for Girls pop-up, attendees can browse more than 1,500 formal gowns and dresses in a wide variety of styles, colors, and sizes. Each gown has been generously donated by members of the community and local partners to ensure every participant can experience a special night of confidence and inclusion.
"This is our first opportunity to offer Gowns for Girls in partnership with founder Stephanie Brown, and we are so excited to bring this special experience to our community. It is a wonderful opportunity for girls to walk away with a beautiful dress—completely free. We cannot wait to see all the beautiful gowns and watch the red carpet at Dance Your Dream, filled with smiling faces and stunning dresses on that special night," said Cindy Bray, Founder and CEO of Hope Services.
Hope Services extends its sincere gratitude to Gowns for Girls, along with the sponsors and volunteers whose generosity and community spirit help make this event possible each year.
Hope Services also plans to host a special event providing complimentary suits for men attending the dance. Those interested are encouraged to visit hopegetsjobs.org or follow Hope Services on social media for additional details and event updates.
The Dance Your Dream event, held annually at Wesley Chapel District Park, is a free, inclusive, and high-energy evening designed for individuals ages 14 and older. This year's celebration will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and fun—complete with a raffle and silent auction to raise additional funds in support of Hope Services' mission.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, with all proceeds benefiting Hope Services' Life Skills and Vocational Training Center, which provides hands-on instruction and nationally recognized certification programs to help individuals gain confidence, independence, and meaningful employment.
To register, become a sponsor, or learn more, visit:
hopegetsjobs.org/
Located in Land O' Lakes, Florida, Hope Services offers life skills education and nationally recognized vocational training for individuals living with disabilities and those facing barriers to employment. Through partnerships with Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), CareerSource, and other community organizations, Hope Services serves regions across West-Central Florida—empowering individuals to build confidence, discover purpose, and pursue meaningful careers.
Learn more at hopegetsjobs.org (https://www.hopegetsjobs.org/
For more information, contact Toyita Rivera at office@hopegetsjobs.org or (813) 907-3731.
Contact
Hope Services/Toyita Rivera
***@hopegetsjobs.org
