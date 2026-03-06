News By Tag
L-Tron Returns from a Successful PACK EXPO East Conference
By: L-Tron
L-Tron's Julianne Pangal share, "Our team thoroughly enjoyed our first trip to the PACK EXPO. We had the opportunity to meet and chat with prospective clients from a diverse range of manufacturing industries. We learned a lot and look forward to helping many of these companies with their needs."
The L-Tron team showcased a wide variety of manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial automation solutions, ranging from machine vision systems and inventory control to industrial PCs and barcode scanners.
About L-Tron
As a well-reputed reseller of industrial automation and data acquisition technology, L-Tron is uniquely positioned to provide clients with full access to its in-house engineering team. The L-Tron team of engineers and knowledgeable sales team members are available to work alongside clients to solve complex problems, customize solutions, and save valuable time and resources. Clients in need of machine vision (https://www.l-
For over 50 years, ISO 9001:2015-certified L-Tron has specialized in automating data collection and workflow processes for manufacturers, warehouses, OEM, healthcare organizations, and law enforcement/
