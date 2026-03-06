 
L-Tron Returns from a Successful PACK EXPO East Conference

By: L-Tron
 
PHILADELPHIA - March 10, 2026 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team has returned from the 2026 PACK EXPO East Conference, which took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.  L-Tron's Julianne Pangal and Lloyd Patterson, along with Nathan Smith and Donal Wade from L-Tron's premiere industrial automation partner, Advantech, were on hand throughout the duration of the show to answer questions and discuss solutions.

L-Tron's Julianne Pangal share, "Our team thoroughly enjoyed our first trip to the PACK EXPO. We had the opportunity to meet and chat with prospective clients from a diverse range of manufacturing industries. We learned a lot and look forward to helping many of these companies with their needs."

The L-Tron team showcased a wide variety of manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial automation solutions, ranging from machine vision systems and inventory control to industrial PCs and barcode scanners.

About L-Tron

As a well-reputed reseller of industrial automation and data acquisition technology, L-Tron is uniquely positioned to provide clients with full access to its in-house engineering team. The L-Tron team of engineers and knowledgeable sales team members are available to work alongside clients to solve complex problems, customize solutions, and save valuable time and resources. Clients in need of machine vision (https://www.l-tron.com/resource-page/eguide-introduction-...) or inventory management technology can benefit from both purchasing all required hardware from L-Tron, and by accessing the engineering support needed to get things up and running smoothly.

For over 50 years, ISO 9001:2015-certified L-Tron has specialized in automating data collection and workflow processes for manufacturers, warehouses, OEM, healthcare organizations, and law enforcement/government agencies. As a longtime partner of Advantech (https://www.l-tron.com/about-us/partners/advantech/), L-Tron provides clients with innovative, rugged technology designed to withstand the harsh conditions of industrial spaces. The L-Tron team excels at identifying optimal solutions for companies and effectively implementing workflow improvements on-time and on-budget. "Your Success is our Purpose."

Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Packaging Conference
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
