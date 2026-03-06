VendingHive.com partners with AI-powered VendingAutoPilot.com to create the Ultimate Global Vending Ecosystem open to all operators, locators, and coaches worldwide.

Connect with vending operators worldwide

Route strategies and operational support

Learn from real operators and industry experts

Buy, sell, and trade vending machines

Collaborate with professional locators

Groups, blog, marketplace, and directory all in one platform

AI Location Finder — identifies the most profitable vending spots

JARVIS AI Assistant — 24/7 business insights and recommendations

Access real business leads with proven outreach scripts

Business Intelligence dashboard — track performance and manage leads

Automation tools that save time and increase efficiency

Plans starting free — scalable up to Enterprise level

Contact

Vending Hive

VendingHive.com

***@newsomvending.com Vending HiveVendingHive.com

End

--https://vendinghive.com/https://www.vendingautopilot.com/Two of the vending industry's most innovative platforms have joined forces to create something the vending world has never seen before. VendingHive.com — the world's first social media platform dedicated exclusively to vending machine and claw machine owners — has officially partnered with VendingAutoPilot.com, an AI-powered vending business software platform, to deliver a complete end-to-end ecosystem for vending operators worldwide.VendingHive serves as the community and connection hub — a place where vending operators, claw machine owners, locators, coaches, and industry professionals can network, share knowledge, buy and sell machines, and grow together. VendingAutoPilot brings the power of artificial intelligence to help operators find profitable vending locations, access real business leads, manage their routes, and scale their businesses with data-driven decisions.Together, they form what is being called The Ultimate Global Vending System 2026 combining Community, AI Technology, and Locators in a single unified ecosystem.For the first time ever, vending machine and claw machine operators have a dedicated home not a general Facebook group or a forum, but a full-featured social platform built specifically for their needs. Combined with AI-powered tools that eliminate guesswork and accelerate growth, this collaboration is positioned to transform how operators at every level run and scale their businesses."You don't just start a vending business... you build a system that runs smarter. When you combine Community, AI, Strategy, and Tools — the entire industry wins. VendingHive is the home for every operator, and VendingAutoPilot is the engine that drives their success. We're building the infrastructure of an entire industry." VendingHive & VendingAutoPilot Founderhttps://vendinghive.com/is the world's #1 social platform for vending and claw machine owners, open to operators, coaches, locators, and industry professionals at all levels. VendingAutoPilot.com is an AI-powered vending business software platform offering location intelligence, lead management, business tools, and automation for vending operators.https://vendinghive.com/https://www.vendingautopilot.com/© 2026 Vending Hive. All Rights Reserved.