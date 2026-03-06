News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
World's First Social Media Platform for Vending & Claw Machine Owners and Beginners
VendingHive.com partners with AI-powered VendingAutoPilot.com to create the Ultimate Global Vending Ecosystem open to all operators, locators, and coaches worldwide.
By: Vending Hive
CLAW MACHINE OWNERS LAUNCHES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH
AI-POWERED VENDING SOFTWARE
https://vendinghive.com/
OVERVIEW
Two of the vending industry's most innovative platforms have joined forces to create something the vending world has never seen before. VendingHive.com — the world's first social media platform dedicated exclusively to vending machine and claw machine owners — has officially partnered with VendingAutoPilot.com, an AI-powered vending business software platform, to deliver a complete end-to-end ecosystem for vending operators worldwide.
THE PARTNERSHIP
VendingHive serves as the community and connection hub — a place where vending operators, claw machine owners, locators, coaches, and industry professionals can network, share knowledge, buy and sell machines, and grow together. VendingAutoPilot brings the power of artificial intelligence to help operators find profitable vending locations, access real business leads, manage their routes, and scale their businesses with data-driven decisions.
Together, they form what is being called The Ultimate Global Vending System 2026 combining Community, AI Technology, and Locators in a single unified ecosystem.
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE INDUSTRY
For the first time ever, vending machine and claw machine operators have a dedicated home not a general Facebook group or a forum, but a full-featured social platform built specifically for their needs. Combined with AI-powered tools that eliminate guesswork and accelerate growth, this collaboration is positioned to transform how operators at every level run and scale their businesses.
KEY FEATURES — https://vendinghive.com/
KEY FEATURES — https://www.vendingautopilot.com/
QUOTE
"You don't just start a vending business... you build a system that runs smarter. When you combine Community, AI, Strategy, and Tools — the entire industry wins. VendingHive is the home for every operator, and VendingAutoPilot is the engine that drives their success. We're building the infrastructure of an entire industry." VendingHive & VendingAutoPilot Founder
ABOUT THE PLATFORMS
https://vendinghive.com/
CONTACT & MEDIA INQUIRIES
https://vendinghive.com/
https://www.vendingautopilot.com/
© 2026 Vending Hive. All Rights Reserved.
Contact
Vending Hive
VendingHive.com
***@newsomvending.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse