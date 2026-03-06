News By Tag
Natalie Jean Channels Strength Through Softness on New Album Unbreakable Spirit
Internationally acclaimed Haitian singer-songwriter Natalie Jean unveils her latest album, Unbreakable Spirit - a powerful meditation rooted in resilience, womanhood, and social impact.
Each track on Unbreakable Spirit moves deliberately through struggle, healing, empowerment and transformation. The record's opening track, "Born to Lead" introduces the record with a bang. It was built from a clear sonic vision, brought to life alongside producer Alexi Von Guggenberg.
On the track, Natalie shares, "'Born To Lead' is about all women and the quiet ways we're taught to doubt ourselves. It's a reminder that leadership doesn't come from permission, titles, or fitting into someone else's mold. Women have always led—through resilience, empathy, and courage—even when the world refused to call it leadership. This song is my way of saying that our voices matter, our instincts matter, and we don't have to shrink to belong. When one woman stands in her truth, it gives others permission to do the same."
From confronting silencing forces to reclaiming voice, the album is both declaration and sanctuary - and gives language to women who refuse to shrink in the face of our current political climate.
Unbreakable Spirit is social impact music in its most organic iteration. Natalie writes to give listeners space, to feel, reflect, and recognise themselves in the lines and between them. Her refusal to dilute emotions or conform to expectation truly make Unbreakable Spirit one of her most poignant to date.
Artist bio: An internationally recognised and award-winning artist, Natalie Jean has charted on iTunes, Billboard, Apple Music, and Amazon. A true multilingual performer, she records and performs in English, French, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, expanding her reach across cultures and continents. Specialising in Americana while seamlessly blending genre influences, Natalie continues to break conventions with music that speaks directly to the heart.
Her recent 2025 Grammy Participation Certificate for contributing to the chorus of Aaron Lazar's Impossible Dream marks another milestone in a career defined by fearless creativity and authenticity.
At its core, Unbreakable Spirit is about reclamation of voice, softness, and leadership in search of truth. In choosing this, Natalie Jean reminds us that the strongest thing a woman can be is fully herself.
