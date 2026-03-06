 
News By Tag
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kensington
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2026
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Natalie Jean Channels Strength Through Softness on New Album Unbreakable Spirit

Internationally acclaimed Haitian singer-songwriter Natalie Jean unveils her latest album, Unbreakable Spirit - a powerful meditation rooted in resilience, womanhood, and social impact.
By:
 
 
Unbreakable Spirit Cover
Unbreakable Spirit Cover
KENSINGTON, Md. - March 9, 2026 - PRLog -- Unbreakable Spirit finds its footing in the ethos that remaining soft in a world that demands hardness is a radical act of resistance. Blending soul, Americana, and contemporary influences, the record is a deeply personal body of work drawing its subject matter from the emotional authenticity and lived experiences of women. Across the record, Natalie explores the nuances of the female experience - and the courage it takes to rise without abandoning tenderness.

Each track on Unbreakable Spirit moves deliberately through struggle, healing, empowerment and transformation. The record's opening track, "Born to Lead" introduces the record with a bang. It was built from a clear sonic vision, brought to life alongside producer Alexi Von Guggenberg.

On the track, Natalie shares, "'Born To Lead' is about all women and the quiet ways we're taught to doubt ourselves. It's a reminder that leadership doesn't come from permission, titles, or fitting into someone else's mold. Women have always led—through resilience, empathy, and courage—even when the world refused to call it leadership. This song is my way of saying that our voices matter, our instincts matter, and we don't have to shrink to belong. When one woman stands in her truth, it gives others permission to do the same."

From confronting silencing forces to reclaiming voice, the album is both declaration and sanctuary - and gives language to women who refuse to shrink in the face of our current political climate.

Unbreakable Spirit is social impact music in its most organic iteration. Natalie writes to give listeners space, to feel, reflect, and recognise themselves in the lines and between them. Her refusal to dilute emotions or conform to expectation truly make Unbreakable Spirit one of her most poignant to date.

Artist bio: An internationally recognised and award-winning artist, Natalie Jean has charted on iTunes, Billboard, Apple Music, and Amazon. A true multilingual performer, she records and performs in English, French, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, expanding her reach across cultures and continents. Specialising in Americana while seamlessly blending genre influences, Natalie continues to break conventions with music that speaks directly to the heart.

Her recent 2025 Grammy Participation Certificate for contributing to the chorus of Aaron Lazar's Impossible Dream marks another milestone in a career defined by fearless creativity and authenticity.

At its core, Unbreakable Spirit is about reclamation of voice, softness, and leadership in search of truth. In choosing this, Natalie Jean reminds us that the strongest thing a woman can be is fully herself.

"Unbreakable" Spirit is available on all streaming platforms and available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon.com
Listen here:
https://open.spotify.com/album/2YqhhMbzJU9FOK0JsXgMo5?si=...

Music Video:
https://youtu.be/QkjG1GJu5SA?si=afgoescQlIf--fi5



Contact
Natalie Jean
***@gmail.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Music
Industry:Music
Location:Kensington - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Natalie Jean Music News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Mar 09, 2026 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share