Natalie Jean Channels Strength Through Softness on New Album Unbreakable Spirit

--finds its footing in the ethos that remaining soft in a world that demands hardness is a radical act of resistance. Blending soul, Americana, and contemporary influences, the record is a deeply personal body of work drawing its subject matter from the emotional authenticity and lived experiences of women. Across the record, Natalie explores the nuances of the female experience - and the courage it takes to rise without abandoning tenderness.Each track onmoves deliberately through struggle, healing, empowerment and transformation. The record's opening track,introduces the record with a bang. It was built from a clear sonic vision, brought to life alongside producerOn the track, Natalie shares,From confronting silencing forces to reclaiming voice, the album is both declaration and sanctuary - and gives language to women who refuse to shrink in the face of our current political climate.is social impact music in its most organic iteration. Natalie writes to give listeners space, to feel, reflect, and recognise themselves in the lines and between them. Her refusal to dilute emotions or conform to expectation truly makeone of her most poignant to date.An internationally recognised and award-winning artist, Natalie Jean has charted on iTunes, Billboard, Apple Music, and Amazon. A true multilingual performer, she records and performs in English, French, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, expanding her reach across cultures and continents. Specialising in Americana while seamlessly blending genre influences, Natalie continues to break conventions with music that speaks directly to the heart.Her recent 2025 Grammy Participation Certificate for contributing to the chorus of Aaron Lazar'smarks another milestone in a career defined by fearless creativity and authenticity.At its core,is about reclamation of voice, softness, and leadership in search of truth. In choosing this, Natalie Jean reminds us that the strongest thing a woman can be is fully herself."Unbreakable"Spirit is available on all streaming platforms and available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon.comListen here:Music Video: