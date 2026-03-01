Paws In Recovery Named As One of the Top 5 Sober Living Homes in California

Paws In Recovery already making headlines as Psychology Today names it one of the top 5 sober living options in California.

By: The Commons

Contact

Gary Marbel

***@commonsrecvoery.com Gary Marbel

End

--California leads the nation in innovative addiction treatment, offering some of the most effective rehabilitation programs in the country. Whether you're seeking luxury beachfront recovery or evidence-based treatment in Northern California, these five centers represent the best of what the Golden State has to offer.Nestled along the stunning Malibu coastline, Cliffside Malibu combines luxury accommodations with clinical excellence. This premier facility offers personalized treatment plans in a serene oceanfront setting that promotes healing and reflection. Their holistic approach integrates evidence-based therapies with wellness practices, making it ideal for those seeking comprehensive care in an upscale environment.Malibucliffsidealibu.comLocated in the San Fernando Valley, CRI-Help has been a cornerstone of Southern California addiction treatment for decades. Known for their affordable, community-based approach, they offer a full continuum of care including detox, residential treatment, and outpatient services. CRI-Help's culturally responsive programs serve diverse populations with compassion and proven clinical methods.San Fernando ValleyWest Los Angeles is home to Paws in Recovery, a unique treatment center that incorporates animal-assisted therapy into their recovery programs. Their innovative approach recognizes the healing power of the human-animal bond, offering clients therapeutic interactions with rescue animals alongside traditional clinical treatment. Perfect for animal lovers seeking a non-traditional path to sobriety.West Los AngelesNorthern California's Sober Forest provides a tranquil retreat setting surrounded by towering redwoods and natural beauty. Their nature-immersion approach combines clinical treatment with outdoor therapy, hiking, and mindfulness practices. This center is ideal for those who find peace and clarity in the natural world and want to disconnect from urban stress during recovery.Northern Californiasober forest (https://soberforest.com)Santa Cruz's Elevate Addiction Services offers cutting-edge treatment with a focus on dual diagnosis and mental health integration. Their experienced clinical team specializes in treating co-occurring disorders, recognizing that lasting recovery addresses both addiction and underlying psychological conditions. The coastal Santa Cruz location provides a relaxed, supportive environment for healing.Santa CruzConsider your personal needs, budget, location preferences, and treatment philosophy when making your decision. Whether you're drawn to Malibu's luxury, the Valley's community focus, West LA's animal therapy, NorCal's nature immersion, or Santa Cruz's dual diagnosis expertise, California has a path to recovery that fits your journey.Recovery is possible, and finding the right environment can make all the difference.