Diversified Properties Closes on Brookside at Montville, Advancing Plans for Premier 55+ Community
By: Diversified Properties LLC
Situated on a scenic 30-acre site, Brookside at Montville is fully approved for 266 age-restricted residences, comprised primarily of multifamily homes in four-story buildings over structured parking, along with a limited number of townhomes. The community is designed to blend modern living with natural surroundings, offering residents an amenity-rich lifestyle in a setting that prioritizes both connection and conservation.
"Closing on the property allows us to move forward with confidence and begin the next phase of bringing Brookside at Montville to life," said Nicholas Minoia, Managing Member of Diversified Properties. "This has been a long-term vision for us, and we are excited to continue the process of creating a best-in-class active adult community that truly reflects the needs and interests of today's active adult residents."
Brookside at Montville is planned to feature an extensive suite of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a clubhouse with demonstration kitchen, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness spaces, pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, walking trails, community gardens, dog parks, and areas designed for social gatherings and recreation. A central pond and a picturesque stream running through the property further enhance the tranquil, park-like environment.
A defining element of the community is its commitment to preservation and history. Nearly half of the site, almost 15 acres, will remain permanently deed restricted as conservation land, protecting natural resources and maintaining the wooded character of the property. In addition, a historic structure dating back to the late 1700s, once known as the Benjamin Lawrence Tavern, will be carefully relocated and restored as part of the community. Plans call for the historic building to be reimagined as a gathering space, adding a unique sense of place and heritage. The community's main thoroughfare will be named Benjamin Lawrence Way in recognition of this local history.
Designed as a regional destination for active adults, Brookside at Montville benefits from proximity to major highways, including Routes 287 and 202, as well as nearby shopping, dining, and cultural destinations throughout Morris County and surrounding areas.
Adults 55 and older who are interested in learning more about Brookside at Montville are encouraged to register early. By visiting www.brookside55.com, prospective residents can join the VIP reservation list to receive updates, early access to information and priority notifications as plans move forward. With strong early interest already underway, joining the VIP list is the best way to stay connected and be among the first to experience what Brookside at Montville has to offer.
About Diversified Properties, LLC
Diversified Properties is one of the region's most experienced commercial/residential real estate developers and owners with a diverse portfolio of high-quality, value-add assets under management and in the pipeline throughout the northeast. Diversified Properties' veteran team of real estate professionals leverages its entrepreneurial approach and multi-disciplinary in-house capabilities to capitalize on opportunistic ground-up development and redevelopment projects in key growth markets. Driven by a passion for building, Diversified Properties capitalizes on its extensive hands-on experience to drive value and create spaces where businesses and communities can thrive.
For more on Diversified Properties, please visit https://www.diversifiedproperties.com.
