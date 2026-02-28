New Calculator Reveals the True Cost of Youth Sports for Families

ACTIQO launches free tools to help parents understand the real cost of kids' activities and avoid overscheduling

-- Families across the United States are investing more time and money than ever into youth sports and extracurricular activities. Between league fees, equipment, travel tournaments, and private coaching, the true cost of participation can add up quickly — often far more than parents initially expect.Recent youth sports participation research suggests families may spend $1,000–$3,000 per year per child, with travel teams often costing significantly more.A new online tool from ACTIQO, a startup focused on helping families make clearer decisions about their children's activities, aims to bring greater transparency to these commitments. The company recently launched a Youth Sports Cost Calculator, a free interactive tool that helps parents estimate the true annual cost of their child's sports and activities.While registration fees are often the most visible expense, many families overlook additional costs such as uniforms, equipment upgrades, travel expenses, training sessions, and tournament entry fees. When combined with the time families spend driving to practices, attending games, and coordinating schedules, the investment can become significant.ACTIQO founder Alec Bantel says the inspiration for the tool came from conversations with parents who felt overwhelmed by the growing complexity of managing their children's activities."Parents want to support their kids and give them opportunities to grow, but it can be difficult to step back and evaluate whether the time, cost, and energy invested in those activities are truly aligned with what matters most for the family," Bantel said. "We wanted to create tools that help families reflect on those decisions with clearer insights."Beyond financial considerations, many parents are also beginning to question whether children today may be overscheduled. Between sports, music lessons, tutoring, clubs, and other extracurricular commitments, kids often have far less unstructured time than previous generations.To help families better understand both the financial and lifestyle impact of children's activities, ACTIQO launched two free tools designed to help parents reflect on their family's schedule and commitments.Parents can explore the Youth Sports Cost Calculator to estimate the real annual cost of their child's sports and extracurricular activities:ACTIQO also offers an Activity Balance Check, a quick assessment that helps parents evaluate whether their child's schedule may be approaching overscheduling:Both tools are part of the broader ACTIQO platform, which the company describes as a Family Decision Intelligence System designed to help parents better understand how their family's time, money, and energy are invested in activities.Instead of functioning as a traditional scheduling app, ACTIQO focuses on helping families reflect on patterns over time — including how activities impact children's enjoyment, development, and overall family balance.Parents interested in exploring the tools or joining early access to the ACTIQO platform can learn more at:https://getactiqo.comACTIQO plans to continue expanding its platform with additional insights designed to help families make more thoughtful decisions about extracurricular activities and long-term commitments.ACTIQO is a family decision intelligence platform designed to help parents better understand how their time, money, and energy are invested in children's activities. Through simple tools and reflective insights, ACTIQO helps families step back from busy schedules and focus on the activities that truly matter most.Learn more athttps://getactiqo.comACTIQOAlec BantelDetroit, MichiganEmail: questions@getactiqo.comWebsite: https://getactiqo.com