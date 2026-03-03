News By Tag
Design 446 and OCVTS Launch Successful Pilot Program Engaging Over 20 Local Non Profits
By: Design 446
During the marking period, students met directly with nonprofit leaders, gained firsthand insight into their organizations and developed customized creative solutions aligned with each nonprofit's brand and outreach goals. Final project summaries were delivered this month, marking the conclusion of a program that blended education, mentorship and community impact. Students gained valuable portfolio-ready experience, strengthened professional communication skills, and developed a deeper understanding of how creative work can directly support mission-driven organizations.
Engaging over 20 nonprofit partners in a first-year pilot effort is a remarkable achievement, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Several nonprofit partners have already begun implementing the creative assets developed through the program, helping strengthen their outreach, visibility and communications.
"This was such an amazing, full-circle experience for me, I am thrilled I was able to participate and would love to continue our participation in this partnership program," shared Andrea Amante, Marketing and Membership Director of the Ocean County YMCA. "Both students captured the essence of what the Y represents, and their time and thoughtful effort are evident in their finished projects. Looking forward to next time!"
Lauren of Lunch Break, Bailey from Shore House, and Diane of 21 Plus echoed that enthusiasm: "LOVED IT!!!!! Thank you so much for thinking of us." Lauren noted, "I will definitely be using these icons. I wish they made 1 million more!"
Faculty at OCVTS also observed meaningful growth in their students. Nicole Merwin, Design and Visual Communications Instructor at the OCVTS Brick Center, reflected on the impact: "This partnership gave our students something invaluable, the opportunity to work with real clients serving real community needs. They weren't just completing assignments for a grade; they were creating solutions with purpose. The confidence and professionalism they developed through this experience will stay with them long after the semester ends."
Initiated by Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446, with key contributions from Nick Nagle and Allison Brown, the program was designed to create a meaningful bridge between education and professional practice while strengthening community partnerships. "This program was built to bridge classroom learning with real-world purpose," said Baker. "Bringing together over 20 nonprofit organizations in our very first pilot speaks volumes about the strength of this community and the power of collaboration. When design serves mission-driven work, everyone benefits. I could not be more humbled by the positive feedback."
With strong enthusiasm from nonprofit partners, instructors, and students alike, many expressing interest in continued participation, Design 446 and OCVTS are already exploring opportunities to expand the partnership in future marking periods. Post-program evaluations reflected overwhelmingly positive feedback, with students citing increased career confidence and nonprofits noting immediate value in the creative assets produced. Notably, all respondents expressed support for continuing and expanding the program.
This pilot program demonstrates that when education, creativity, and community collaboration intersect, the results are impactful, not only for students, but for the organizations they serve.
About Design 446
Design 446, Inc. is a full-service marketing company based in Manasquan, NJ. The award-winning firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, visit https://Design446.com.
