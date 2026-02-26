News By Tag
SANY America Expands Excavator Lineup for Utilities and Grade Control Applications
By: SANY America
Precision and Performance for Utilities Work
Utilities and grade control work demands excavators that combine precise hydraulic control, compact maneuverability and the power to handle demanding trench, utility and site preparation work. SANY America heads to ConExpo-Con/
SY135C Fixed Boom Excavator
The SY135C gives utilities crews the strength and reach needed for demanding excavation, utility installation and site preparation work. At 32,783 pounds operating weight and 105 gross horsepower with a 17-foot, 11-inch maximum digging depth, it is powered by an Isuzu 4JJ1X engine and features a load-sensing hydraulic system, quick-coupler plumbing, a spacious ROPS/FOPS-certified cab and an advanced display monitor. Ground-level service points, LED work lights, heavy-duty undercarriage and a durable boom and arm make it easy to work longer and move more material efficiently.
SY155U Fixed Boom Excavator
The SY155U delivers the performance of a larger excavator while maintaining the maneuverability needed for confined utility jobsites. At 35,274 pounds and 105 gross horsepower with a 17-foot, 11-inch maximum digging depth, its compact tail swing design allows operators to work confidently in tight conditions without sacrificing strength or reach. Powered by an Isuzu 4JJ1X engine with load-sensing hydraulics, quick-coupler plumbing, ROPS/FOPS-certified cab, multifunctional display, heavy-duty undercarriage, auxiliary hydraulic controls and LED work lights, it is built to maximize productivity while minimizing operating limitations on urban and suburban utility work.
SY235H Medium Hydraulic Excavator
The SY235H is SANY America's recently released medium hydraulic excavator, purpose-built for reliable, everyday performance on utility work, site preparation and heavy excavation. At 53,973 pounds and 173 net horsepower with a 21-foot, 2-inch maximum digging depth, it is powered by a Cummins QSB6.7 T4F engine with a positive-flow hydraulic system and multiple working modes. Standard features include a ROPS/FOPS-certified cab, rearview camera and mirrors, auxiliary hydraulic lines for attachments, an advanced multifunctional display, heavy-duty undercarriage, travel alarm and safety systems and ground-level service access. The SY235H is built to stay productive while helping operators control operating costs on high-utilization utility applications.
SY385C Large Hydraulic Excavator
For the largest utility and grade control applications, the SY385C delivers. At 85,318 pounds operating weight and 314 gross horsepower with a 24-foot maximum digging depth, it is powered by a Cummins QSL9 engine with load-sensing hydraulics and quick-coupler plumbing. Its powerful hydraulic system, stable platform and operator-focused ROPS/FOPS-certified cab allow crews to work comfortably and productively on demanding jobsites. Ground-level service access, LED work lights, heavy-duty undercarriage, auxiliary hydraulic controls and a durable boom and arm complete a machine built for contractors who need dependable performance day in and day out.
ROOTPILOT 3D Machine Control System
Rounding out the utilities and grade control zone, SANY America introduces ROOTPILOT, a high-precision 3D machine control system designed to bring centimeter-level excavation accuracy directly to the operator in the cab. ROOTPILOT integrates high-precision GNSS positioning, integrated IMU sensors and advanced software to guide excavation in real time, displaying exact bucket position, grade targets and elevation data on the operator's screen. This eliminates manual staking and repeated surveying, reduces rework and improves jobsite productivity and safety.
ROOTPILOT supports complex 3D design models and surfaces, multiple machine configurations and attachments, and is designed for fast installation, calibration and setup. All four SANY excavators in the utilities zone are equipped with auxiliary hydraulic circuits and quick-coupler plumbing, making them ROOTPILOT-compatible and ready for precision grade control work from day one.
Five-Year Standard Warranty
Every SANY excavator is backed by a 5-year, 5,000-hour standard warranty, one of the strongest in the industry, giving utilities contractors and their customers confidence in their investment from the first day of operation through the life of the machine.
"Utilities contractors can't afford downtime," said Eric LaForge, Senior Director CE Dealer Sales of SANY America Inc. "We've built a lineup that covers everything from compact urban utility work to large-scale excavation, all backed by the parts availability and service support to keep these machines running when it matters most."
SANY America invites utilities contractors, dealers and industry professionals to visit Booth F44054 at ConExpo-Con/
ABOUT SANY AMERICA
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, SANY America has been investing in and growing across North America since 2006. With facilities including a 230-acre campus in Peachtree City, Ga., home to manufacturing, parts distribution and administration, and a 33,000-square-
For more information, contact Nichole Greco, director of marketing, at ngreco@sanyamerica.com
Media Contact
Nichole Greco
ngreco@sanyamerica.com
