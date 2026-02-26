News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SANY America Introduces Expanded Road and Crane Equipment Lineup for Transportation Corridor
By: SANY America
Built for Roads, Bridges and Infrastructure
Transportation corridor work demands equipment that delivers precision, reliability and productivity across grading, compaction, crane and piling applications. SANY America arrives at ConExpo-Con/
SMG200 Motor Grader
The SMG200 motor grader brings precision control and dependable performance to road building and maintenance applications. At 45,768 pounds and 253 net horsepower, it is powered by a Cummins QSL9 engine and features advanced Danfoss joystick controls and Kawasaki hydraulic pumps for responsive, accurate grading. Standard equipment includes a choice of 14-foot or 12-foot moldboard, air-ride heated operator seat, integrated backup camera, climate-controlled cab, front auxiliary hydraulics with push block and heavy-duty locking tandem axles. With more than 17 features specifically designed for operator and jobsite safety and easy-access service points, the SMG200 is built to maximize uptime on every job. It carries SANY's 3-year, 3,000-hour standard warranty.
SSR212 Single Drum Roller
The SSR212 single drum roller delivers consistent compaction performance across a wide range of soil and base applications. At 27,337 pounds and 160 net horsepower with a maximum vibration frequency of 36 Hz, it features a Cummins QSB4.5 Tier 4 Final engine, an upgraded Danfoss vibration system with selectable vibration frequency and an advanced traction control system. A 7-inch touchscreen display with integrated backup camera, automatic ECO mode and auto idle shutdown, ROPS/FOPS-certified cab with improved visibility and simplified service access with maintenance-
SCA3300A Crawler Crane
SANY America introduces the SCA3300A crawler crane, built for the largest infrastructure, industrial and data center projects. With 330 USt maximum lifting capacity, a 540-foot maximum tip height and 400 net horsepower, the SCA3300A features one of the longest luffing jib configurations in its class and advanced operator technology. Standard equipment includes a 360-degree camera system, the largest cab in class with electrochromic glass, an advanced load moment indicator (LMI) with multi-display interface, full boom walkways for safety and self-assembly capability, powered by a Cummins Stage V/Tier 4 Final engine.
SCA1100TB Telescopic Crawler Crane
The SCA1100TB telescopic crawler crane offers a unique combination of crawler stability and telescopic boom flexibility, allowing operators to pick and carry full capacity of the chart. With 110 USt lifting capacity and a 174-foot maximum boom length powered by a 325-horsepower engine, it is ideal for bridge work, road construction and confined jobsites. Standard features include pick-and-carry capability, an advanced load moment indicator system, full camera package, modular counterweight system, auxiliary power unit and heavy lift jib capability with a Cummins Stage V/Tier 4 Final engine and easy transport and setup.
SCD150 Carry Deck Crane
The SCD150 carry deck crane brings powerful lifting capability into tight and confined work environments including plant maintenance, refineries and industrial applications along transportation corridors. With 15 USt maximum lifting capacity, a 54-foot main boom and 121 net horsepower from a Cummins Stage V/Tier 4 Final engine, it offers the largest operator cab in its class along with a full 360-degree camera package and remote-control operation capability. Its compact, highly maneuverable design gives operators the visibility, control and confidence to work safely and efficiently where larger cranes cannot go.
Also at ConExpo: SR175MV and SR285MV Rotary Drilling Rigs
SANY is also expanding its drill rig and piling portfolio. The SR175MV rotary drilling rig offers 134,482 pounds operating weight, 280 net horsepower and a 200-foot maximum drilling depth capability. Built for foundation applications including landfill and infrastructure projects, it features a four-camera system, real-time drilling depth monitoring, an advanced touchscreen control system and is transportable on a single truck for fast mobilization. The larger SR285MV offers 231,485 pounds operating weight, 450 net horsepower and a 308-foot maximum drilling depth, with high-torque rotary drive, fast main winch speeds, a dedicated winch camera, easy disassembly for efficient transport and multiple configuration options. Both are also on display in the transportation corridor zone at ConExpo, and the SRA1000A rough terrain crane will also be featured at Booth F44054.
Transportation Corridor Support
SANY's growing parts and service network means transportation contractors can count on next-day parts availability from distribution centers across North America and a trained dealer network equipped to support these machines in the field.
"Infrastructure is the backbone of this country, and the contractors who build and maintain it deserve equipment that performs at that level," said Jeff Pate, CSO of SANY America Inc. "We've built a transportation corridor lineup that can handle everything from grading a road to lifting steel on a major infrastructure project."
SANY America invites transportation and infrastructure contractors, crane owners and dealers to visit the Transportation Corridor Zone at Booth F44054 at ConExpo-Con/
ABOUT SANY AMERICA
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, SANY America has been investing in and growing across North America since 2006. With facilities including a 230-acre campus in Peachtree City, Ga., home to manufacturing, parts distribution and administration, and a 33,000-square-
For more information, contact Nichole Greco, director of marketing, at ngreco@sanyamerica.com
Media Contact
Nichole Greco
ngreco@sanyamerica.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse