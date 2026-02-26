News By Tag
SANY America Brings New Telehandler and Electric Forklift Options to Rental Market
By: SANY America
Equipment Built for the Rental Business
Rental fleets demand machines that are reliable, easy for operators of all skill levels to run, simple to service between rentals and backed by strong warranty support. SANY America arrives at ConExpo-Con/
STH634A Telehandler
The STH634A telehandler offers rental fleets a capable, versatile machine with 6,000-pound maximum lift capacity and 34-foot maximum lift height, powered by a Deutz 74-horsepower Tier 4 Final engine. Designed for construction, material handling and jobsite support, the STH634A features two-wheel, four-wheel and crab-steering modes for exceptional maneuverability, fast boom cycle times for improved productivity and a rearview camera for enhanced visibility. The ROPS/FOPS-certified cab with HVAC keeps operators comfortable through long shifts, while LED work lights support low-light operation. Heavy-duty boom and frame construction means this machine is built to hold up through high-utilization rental cycles. It is backed by SANY's 3-year, 3,000-hour standard warranty.
STH5519A Telehandler
For rental customers working in tighter spaces, the STH5519A offers compact-footprint performance with 5,500-pound maximum lift capacity and 19-foot maximum lift height on the same Deutz 74-horsepower Tier 4 Final platform. Its narrow profile, excellent maneuverability and fast boom cycle times make it ideal for residential construction, material handling and confined jobsites where larger telehandlers cannot reach. Like its larger sibling, it includes two-wheel, four-wheel and crab-steering modes, a rearview camera, ROPS/FOPS-certified cab with HVAC, LED work light package and protected hydraulic hose routing for added durability in rental applications. Operators can position loads precisely and work efficiently throughout the day with intuitive controls and a clear operator display.
SCP160E Electric Forklift Truck
SANY America also introduces the SCP160E electric forklift truck, a significant addition for rental fleets serving port, logistics and heavy material handling customers. With a 16-ton rated load capacity, 49,604-pound operating weight and a 13-foot maximum lift height, the SCP160E delivers the lifting power of a diesel machine while eliminating fuel costs and emissions. Its high-capacity 618V lithium battery system (141 kWh) powers a smooth, responsive electric drive system optimized for container and bulk material handling. Zero emissions operation opens up indoor and outdoor applications where combustion engines are restricted, while reduced operating and maintenance costs improve fleet economics.
Rental-Ready Support
All SANY machines are supported by a growing network of more than 75 North American-owned dealerships and four parts distribution centers shipping most orders the next day. SANY's service infrastructure, trained technicians and fast parts availability help rental companies minimize downtime between customers and maximize utilization across their fleets.
"Rental companies live and die by uptime," said David Nicoll, CEO of SANY America Inc. "We've designed these machines to be easy to operate, easy to service and backed by the kind of warranty and support network that keeps them earning revenue."
SANY America invites rental industry professionals and dealers to visit Booth F44054 at ConExpo-Con/
ABOUT SANY AMERICA
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, SANY America has been investing in and growing across North America since 2006. With facilities including a 230-acre campus in Peachtree City, Ga., home to manufacturing, parts distribution and administration, and a 33,000-square-
For more information, contact Nichole Greco, director of marketing, at ngreco@sanyamerica.com
Media Contact
Nichole Greco
ngreco@sanyamerica.com
