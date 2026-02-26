News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SANY America Expands Mini Excavator and Compact Equipment Lineup for Landscaping Professionals
By: SANY America
Purpose-Built for Landscaping Work
Landscaping professionals demand equipment that fits tight spaces, handles multiple attachments and holds up to daily use without becoming a maintenance burden. SANY America heads to ConExpo-Con/
SY35U Swing Boom Excavator
The updated SY35U mini hydraulic excavator weighs in at 8,488 pounds with 23.2 net horsepower and 10-feet and 3-inches of maximum digging depth. It features a true zero tail swing design, a 4-way angle blade, primary auxiliary circuit and quick-coupler plumbing to the end of the stick, making it ready to run a wide range of attachments right out of the box. Powered by a reliable Yanmar engine, the SY35U also includes pilot controls with a pattern change valve, load-sensing hydraulics, cylinder guards, 12-inch rubber tracks for surface preservation and an LED lighting package. Optional cab or canopy configurations are available.
SY50U Swing Boom Excavator
For jobs that demand more lifting power, reach and stability without giving up maneuverability, the SY50U delivers. At 11,707 pounds and 47.6 net horsepower, this zero tail swing machine is powered by a Yanmar 4TNV86CT engine with auto idle and features load-sensing hydraulics, an angle blade with float, quick-coupler plumbing, a ROPS/FOPS-certified cab and a multifunctional monitor. It is equally at home grading, trenching and handling utility work on confined residential and commercial landscaping sites.
SY60C Swing Boom Excavator
The SY60C gives landscaping crews the power and reach needed for utility work, grading and site preparation while maintaining the versatility of a compact machine. At 13,707 pounds and 56.9 gross horsepower with a 13-foot, 1-inch maximum digging depth, it is powered by a Yanmar 4TNV98C engine and features a load-sensing hydraulic system, auxiliary hydraulic lines, quick-coupler plumbing and a ROPS/FOPS-certified cab with comfortable suspension seat and multifunctional display. Its balanced design delivers smooth operation and reliable performance in tight or open jobsites.
SY80U Swing Boom Excavator
The SY80U steps up to 19,400 pounds and 71.5 net horsepower, combining compact maneuverability with increased digging force and lifting capability. Its zero-tail swing design allows confident operation near structures and obstacles, while its Yanmar 4TNV98CT engine with auto idle, load-sensing hydraulics, advanced display monitor and auxiliary hydraulic controls make it a versatile machine ready for a wide range of demanding landscaping applications.
SS270V Skid Steer Loader
New to the SANY lineup, the SS270V skid steer loader is designed for speed, maneuverability and efficiency on hard surfaces like concrete, asphalt and finished jobsites. At 9,480 pounds and 71.5 net horsepower with a 2,844-pound rated operating capacity, it features a Yanmar 4TNV98CT engine, vertical lift geometry, high-flow auxiliary hydraulics and a universal skid steer quick-attach system. Fast travel speeds and broad attachment versatility make it ideal for construction, agriculture, material handling and municipal work.
Also at ConExpo: ST230V
The recently released ST230V compact track loader will also be on display in the landscaping zone. At 10,318 pounds with 73 net horsepower and a 2,579-pound rated operating capacity, the ST230V features vertical lift geometry, Bosch Rexroth hydraulic pumps, high-flow auxiliary hydraulics and a Z Pattern Wide Track built for confident operation on dirt, mud, slopes and uneven terrain.
All SANY mini excavators in the landscaping zone are backed by an industry-leading 5-year, 5,000-hour standard warranty, giving landscaping professionals confidence in their investment from day one.
"Landscaping is one of the most demanding use cases for compact equipment," said Nathan Sampler, VP Dealer Development of SANY America Inc. "Our customers need machines that work hard every day, fit into tight spaces and don't require a lot of fuss to maintain. That's exactly what we've built."
SANY America invites landscaping professionals, dealers and industry partners to visit Booth F44054 at ConExpo-Con/
ABOUT SANY AMERICA
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, SANY America has been investing in and growing across North America since 2006. With facilities including a 230-acre campus in Peachtree City, Ga., home to manufacturing, parts distribution and administration, and a 33,000-square-
For more information, contact Nichole Greco, director of marketing, at ngreco@sanyamerica.com
Media Contact
Nichole Greco
ngreco@sanyamerica.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse