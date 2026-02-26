News By Tag
SANY America to Launch Next-Generation Excavator, Wheel Loader and Material Handler at ConExpo
By: SANY America
A Strong Lineup for Construction Professionals
SANY America heads to ConExpo-Con/
SY335 Medium Hydraulic Excavator
The SY335 medium hydraulic excavator brings serious power to mid-size excavation work. At 74,075 pounds operating weight and 280.3 gross horsepower, it delivers the strength, reach and hydraulic performance required for demanding excavation and site work. The SY335 is powered by a Cummins L9 Stage V/T4F engine and features a load-sensing hydraulic system, ROPS/FOPS-certified cab, advanced operator display, ground-level service access and heavy-duty undercarriage. Its balanced design and responsive controls allow operators to work efficiently while maintaining precision on heavy workloads.
SW940L Wheel Loader
The SW940L represents the next generation of SANY wheel loaders, built to deliver improved productivity, operator comfort and intelligent jobsite performance. This 3-yard class loader is powered by a Cummins 6.7L diesel engine and features a ZF power shift transmission and ZF limited slip axles for dependable drivetrain performance. Standard equipment includes a heated and cooled operator seat, 360-degree camera with object detection, auto-lube system, parallel lift loader arm design, auto-load functionality and an integrated payload scale system — features that competitors often charge extra for.
SMHW40G5 Material Handler
SANY America is proud to debut its first material handler for the North American market. The SMHW40G5 is purpose-built to deliver reliable performance across scrap yards, ports, recycling facilities and bulk material operations. Powered by a Cummins B6.7 engine with 168 kW output and equipped with an electronically controlled positive-flow hydraulic system, it delivers fast response, precise control and efficient operation across a 59-foot maximum operating height. Its wheeled chassis provides excellent mobility between work areas, helping crews handle material faster while maintaining stability and control.
Also at ConExpo: SY500H and SY750H
Rounding out the construction zone at Booth F44054, SANY will also display the SY500H and SY750H large hydraulic excavators. The SY750H, at 173,063 pounds operating weight and 524 gross horsepower, is built for the most demanding large-scale excavation and heavy production environments, powered by a Cummins X15 Stage V/Tier 4 Final engine.
Built the Way Contractors Expect
Every machine in the SANY construction lineup is built around a simple principle: what competitors call options, SANY calls standard. From trusted Cummins and ZF components to an industry-leading 5-year, 5,000-hour standard warranty on many construction machines including hydraulic excavators and wheel loaders, SANY equipment is designed to be easy to own, operate and service from day one.
"At SANY, we believe contractors shouldn't have to pay extra for the features they need to get the job done," said Jeff Pate, CSO of SANY America Inc. "The machines we're introducing at ConExpo reflect our commitment to delivering real value, real performance and real support to the North American construction market. Every one of these machines is backed by service from more than 75 North American dealers and parts on the shelf across a growing parts network."
SANY America invites contractors, dealers and industry professionals to visit Booth F44054 at ConExpo-Con/
ABOUT SANY AMERICA
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, SANY America has been investing in and growing across North America since 2006. With facilities including a 230-acre campus in Peachtree City, Ga., home to manufacturing, parts distribution and administration, and a 33,000-square-
For more information, contact Nichole Greco, director of marketing, at ngreco@sanyamerica.com
Media Contact
Nichole Greco
ngreco@sanyamerica.com
