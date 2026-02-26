News By Tag
SANY America Launches New Technology, Parts and Service Initiatives at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026
By: SANY America
Support That Lasts the Life of the Machine
Buying a SANY machine is the beginning of a relationship, not just a transaction. At ConExpo-Con/
EVI (E.Vision)
SANY America introduces EVI (E.Vision), the company's new fleet management and machine monitoring system. EVI gives equipment owners and fleet managers powerful tools to monitor machine location, performance, fuel consumption and operating status across multiple jobsites in real time. Remote machine status and diagnostics, maintenance alerts and scheduling, operational hour tracking, fleet productivity analysis and mobile and web platform access put actionable data directly in the hands of the people who need it. By reducing asset underutilization and enabling proactive maintenance, EVI helps owners lower operating costs and improve overall fleet efficiency.
SASA (SANY AI Service Assistant)
Also debuting at ConExpo is SASA, the SANY AI Service Assistant, an intelligent support tool designed to keep machines running by staying ahead of issues before they slow down the job. SASA delivers real-time machine health monitoring, instant fault code identification and resolution guidance, step-by-step service and troubleshooting instructions and remote support capability directly to operators, technicians and dealers. Maintenance recommendations based on actual machine usage, integrated machine data access and mobile and digital platform integration make SASA a practical, everyday tool for any service team. By simplifying diagnostics and reducing time to repair, SASA helps improve uptime and service efficiency across the entire SANY fleet.
SANY Authorized Remanufactured Components
SANY America's Authorized Remanufactured Components program gives customers access to quality remanufactured parts that meet SANY's rigorous standards, providing a cost-effective alternative for keeping machines running at peak performance. The program, currently in a successful pilot phase, supports SANY's commitment to offering customers a complete ownership solution across the life of their equipment.
Genuine SANY Parts
SANY America is investing heavily in parts availability, with significant inventory stocked at distribution centers across Georgia, North Carolina, California and Ontario. Most parts orders ship the next day. New genuine SANY replacement parts and hoses are being introduced, engineered to the same specifications as original components and priced to lower customers' overall parts costs compared to aftermarket alternatives. Real-time parts visibility for dealers ensures faster fulfillment and less machine downtime.
Genuine SANY Attachments
SANY America is launching a full line of genuine SANY branded attachments, including buckets, thumbs, couplers and hydraulic hammers. Engineered and backed by the same team that builds SANY machines, these attachments are designed to deliver optimal performance, compatibility and longevity alongside SANY equipment.
The SANY Aftermarket Promise
SANY America's aftermarket commitment is built on seven pillars that customers and dealers will hear more about at ConExpo:
The company is building the fastest-growing support network in North America, with an expanded dealer service network, more certified technicians, new training centers and enhanced training programs and increased parts distribution capability.
Uptime is the No. 1 priority, backed by faster diagnostics and repair processes, improved software updates and remote support tools, dedicated field support teams across regions and a 24/7 support structure for key accounts.
Parts availability is at an all-time high, with significant inventory investment at the Georgia Parts Center, improved forecasting and stocking strategy and dedicated key account parts support.
SANY stands behind its machines with warranty terms that compete with top OEMs, a transparent warranty process with faster claim approvals and extended warranty and maintenance packages.
Technician training is a top priority, with national account and dealer technician training programs, newly developed training modules, simulators and hands-on learning, more than 100 technicians trained each quarter and mobile on-site training support available.
SANY listens to customers, with voice-of-customer feedback directly driving product improvements, faster software optimization, close collaboration with engine suppliers and key partners and regular firmware and hydraulic updates based on customer feedback.
And SANY is here for the long term in America, with a growing U.S. manufacturing footprint, local engineering, local quality assurance and local service teams backed by a multi-year investment plan in support, training and parts.
"Selling the machine is just the start," said Mukesh Selvaraj, vice president of service and product at SANY America Inc. "Our customers count on us to be there for the life of their equipment. That means parts on the shelf, trained technicians ready to respond and the technology to diagnose issues before they become downtime. We're making the investments in people, technology and infrastructure to deliver on that promise every day."
SANY America invites dealers, fleet managers and service professionals to visit Booth F44054 at ConExpo-Con/
ABOUT SANY AMERICA
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, SANY America has been investing in and growing across North America since 2006. With facilities including a 230-acre campus in Peachtree City, Ga., home to manufacturing, parts distribution and administration, and a 33,000-square-
