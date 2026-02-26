 
SANY America Celebrates 20 Years of North American Growth, Unveils Major Initiatives at ConExpo

By:
 
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - March 2, 2026 - PRLog -- SANY America, a leading heavy equipment manufacturer, marks its 20th anniversary with a milestone year of new programs, expanded support and a significant product introduction at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026.

Two Decades of Investing in America
Since 2006, SANY America has built a deep and lasting commitment to the U.S. market. That commitment is anchored by North American facilities, including a 230-acre manufacturing, parts distribution and administration campus in Peachtree City, Ga., and a 33,000-square-foot facility in Canada, where more than 300 North American employees work to build and support world-class heavy equipment. From there, a network of more than 75 North American-owned dealerships stretches from Maine to Washington, backed by distribution centers across Georgia, North Carolina, California and Ontario. Most parts orders ship the next day, so customers can get what they need and get back to work.

SANY's 20-year journey in North America mirrors the remarkable growth of its parent company on the global stage. SANY Heavy Industries was founded in 1986 by four men who started with a small welding supply company and a belief that they could offer better products to the world. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, SANY has grown into a $23 billion heavy equipment manufacturer through strategic reorganization for long-term expansion and a successful 2025 Hong Kong IPO to further invest in the global business. With research and development and manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, India, China, Brazil, Germany, Turkey and the United States, SANY is currently ranked No. 6 on the KHL Yellow Table of global heavy equipment manufacturers. That global strength flows directly into the products and support that SANY America brings to customers every day.

New Programs Designed Around Customer Value
SANY America's 20th anniversary year is not just about looking back. It's about launching the next chapter. The company is proud to announce several new programs rolling out this year:

SANY Finance Launch: To make it easier than ever for businesses to put SANY equipment to work, SANY America is launching its own finance offering, giving customers and dealers a streamlined, competitive financing solution directly through the brand they trust.

SANY Authorized Remanufactured Program: A pilot program is successfully underway, offering customers access to remanufactured components that meet SANY's rigorous quality standards and providing a cost-effective path to keeping equipment performing at its best.

Genuine SANY Branded Attachments: SANY America is introducing a full line of genuine SANY branded attachments, including buckets, thumbs, couplers and hydraulic hammers, engineered and backed by the same team that builds each machine.

Certified Pre-Owned Program: Launching later this year, SANY America's Certified Pre-Owned program will give buyers a trusted path to quality used equipment with the confidence of SANY's standards behind it.

ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026: A Must-See Booth
SANY America heads to ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026, March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with one of the largest booths at the show, more than 50,000 square feet at Booth F44054, and an expansive product lineup spanning construction, landscaping, material handling, crane, port and piling segments. Seven new products will launch at the show, with a glimpse into six additional models.

The entire SANY excavator line has been updated and will be introduced as the company's next generation of products. Attendees will also get their first look at SANY's debut material handler for the North American market. For crane buyers, SANY is introducing a new 330-ton crawler crane and a 110-ton telescopic boom crane, while also expanding its rotary drill rig and pile driving product portfolio.

Technology takes center stage as well, with the introduction of EVI, SANY's new telematics tool for digital fleet management, designed to deliver measurable improvements in jobsite efficiency and significant value for equipment owners and operators.

Products including the recently released SY235H excavator and the ST230V compact track loader will also be on display, alongside new genuine SANY attachments and a new line of genuine SANY replacement parts and hoses aimed at lowering customers' overall parts costs. Many SANY construction machines, including hydraulic excavators and wheel loaders, are backed by an industry-leading 5-year, 5,000-hour standard warranty.

And true to form, SANY America will bring its signature Southern hospitality and live music to the show floor, straight from the company's headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga.

"Twenty years ago, SANY made a commitment to the American market, to invest here, build here and stand behind every machine we sell," said David Nicoll, CEO of SANY America Inc. "Everything we're announcing this year, from new product support programs and financing to the products we're unveiling at ConExpo, is a reflection of that commitment. We're just getting started."

ABOUT SANY AMERICA
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, SANY America has been investing in and growing across North America since 2006. With facilities including a 230-acre campus in Peachtree City, Ga., home to manufacturing, parts distribution and administration, and a 33,000-square-foot facility in Canada, more than 300 North American employees and more than 75 North American-owned dealerships, SANY America is dedicated to helping businesses thrive. SANY's construction equipment, port machinery, drill rigs and cranes are purpose-built for this market: reliable, simple to run, easy to maintain and backed by some of the industry's strongest standard warranties. Parts ship from distribution centers across Georgia, North Carolina, California and Ontario, with most orders out the door the next day. SANY is ranked No. 6 on the KHL Yellow Table of global heavy equipment manufacturers. Visit SANYAmerica.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Nichole Greco, director of marketing, at ngreco@sanyamerica.com

