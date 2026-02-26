News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SANY America Celebrates 20 Years of North American Growth, Unveils Major Initiatives at ConExpo
By: SANY America
Two Decades of Investing in America
Since 2006, SANY America has built a deep and lasting commitment to the U.S. market. That commitment is anchored by North American facilities, including a 230-acre manufacturing, parts distribution and administration campus in Peachtree City, Ga., and a 33,000-square-
SANY's 20-year journey in North America mirrors the remarkable growth of its parent company on the global stage. SANY Heavy Industries was founded in 1986 by four men who started with a small welding supply company and a belief that they could offer better products to the world. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, SANY has grown into a $23 billion heavy equipment manufacturer through strategic reorganization for long-term expansion and a successful 2025 Hong Kong IPO to further invest in the global business. With research and development and manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, India, China, Brazil, Germany, Turkey and the United States, SANY is currently ranked No. 6 on the KHL Yellow Table of global heavy equipment manufacturers. That global strength flows directly into the products and support that SANY America brings to customers every day.
New Programs Designed Around Customer Value
SANY America's 20th anniversary year is not just about looking back. It's about launching the next chapter. The company is proud to announce several new programs rolling out this year:
SANY Finance Launch: To make it easier than ever for businesses to put SANY equipment to work, SANY America is launching its own finance offering, giving customers and dealers a streamlined, competitive financing solution directly through the brand they trust.
SANY Authorized Remanufactured Program: A pilot program is successfully underway, offering customers access to remanufactured components that meet SANY's rigorous quality standards and providing a cost-effective path to keeping equipment performing at its best.
Genuine SANY Branded Attachments:
Certified Pre-Owned Program: Launching later this year, SANY America's Certified Pre-Owned program will give buyers a trusted path to quality used equipment with the confidence of SANY's standards behind it.
ConExpo-Con/
SANY America heads to ConExpo-Con/
The entire SANY excavator line has been updated and will be introduced as the company's next generation of products. Attendees will also get their first look at SANY's debut material handler for the North American market. For crane buyers, SANY is introducing a new 330-ton crawler crane and a 110-ton telescopic boom crane, while also expanding its rotary drill rig and pile driving product portfolio.
Technology takes center stage as well, with the introduction of EVI, SANY's new telematics tool for digital fleet management, designed to deliver measurable improvements in jobsite efficiency and significant value for equipment owners and operators.
Products including the recently released SY235H excavator and the ST230V compact track loader will also be on display, alongside new genuine SANY attachments and a new line of genuine SANY replacement parts and hoses aimed at lowering customers' overall parts costs. Many SANY construction machines, including hydraulic excavators and wheel loaders, are backed by an industry-leading 5-year, 5,000-hour standard warranty.
And true to form, SANY America will bring its signature Southern hospitality and live music to the show floor, straight from the company's headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga.
"Twenty years ago, SANY made a commitment to the American market, to invest here, build here and stand behind every machine we sell," said David Nicoll, CEO of SANY America Inc. "Everything we're announcing this year, from new product support programs and financing to the products we're unveiling at ConExpo, is a reflection of that commitment. We're just getting started."
ABOUT SANY AMERICA
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, SANY America has been investing in and growing across North America since 2006. With facilities including a 230-acre campus in Peachtree City, Ga., home to manufacturing, parts distribution and administration, and a 33,000-square-
For more information, contact Nichole Greco, director of marketing, at ngreco@sanyamerica.com
Media Contact
Nichole Greco
ngreco@sanyamerica.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse