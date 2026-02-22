News By Tag
She Was Parking Cars. Now She's a #1 Amazon Bestselling Author
First-Generation Latina Entrepreneur and Certified AI Consultant Delivers the Definitive Career Reinvention Playbook for Professionals Ready to Build on Their Own Terms.
THE STORY BEHIND THE BOOK
Leslie Barreto Tate was parking cars at the Fort Lauderdale airport for minimum wage. She had been laid off twice — once while pregnant. She sat on a couch she didn't own, in a city she had fled to, wondering if she would ever amount to anything.
Then she pivoted.
Within days of launching her consulting business, Leslie closed Fortune-level client engagements. Within months, she had trained over 7,000+ professionals with a 96% implementation rate. Power in the Pivot is the distillation of that journey into a repeatable system that any professional can follow.
THE PIVOT FRAMEWORK
At the core of the book is the proprietary PIVOT Framework — a five-pillar methodology for professionals navigating career transitions, entrepreneurial launches, and personal brand development:
P — Purpose: Define what you are building and why it matters.
I — Income: Turn the skills you have been dismissing into offers the market will pay for.
V — Visibility: Show up so the right people can find you without feeling inauthentic.
O — Operations: Build systems that scale your business without burning you out.
T — Technology: Leverage AI strategically without losing your voice or your soul.
Every chapter includes practical toolkits readers can use immediately — including the Personal Inventory Audit, Skill-to-Service Translation Grid, Market Gap Finder, and 3-Tier Pricing Framework.
BY THE NUMBERS
#1 Amazon Bestseller — Mentoring & Coaching, Higher Education, Adult & Continuing Education
#3 — Women in Business
7,000+ professionals trained with a 96% implementation rate
Available in Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leslie Barreto Tate is the Founder and Chief AI Brand Strategist of Everyday Digital AI, LLC, a Certified AI Consultant, and creator of the PIVOT Framework. Born in Puerto Rico with over 15 years of Fortune-level corporate leadership experience, Leslie has trained more than 7,000+ professionals across multiple industries. She is bilingual in English and Spanish and fiercely committed to helping women and people of color build businesses that reflect who they truly are.
Human First. AI Powered.
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/
Paperback: https://www.amazon.com/
Hardcover: https://www.amazon.com/
Website: www.EverydayDigitalAI.com
Media Contact: leslie@everydaydigital.ai
Publisher Inquiries: info@everydaydigital.ai
Contact
Leslie Barreto Tate
Everyday Digital AI, LLC
***@everydaydigital.ai
