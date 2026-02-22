News By Tag
Women Leaders Gather in New York City for the 2026 Leadership Conference & Dinner
The Business of WE will host its annual Leadership Conference & Dinner on Friday, March 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
By: Woman Owned NYC
Designed as an active experience rather than a traditional sit-and-listen conference, the evening combines keynote presentations, guided roundtable discussions, and a collaborative dinner to help attendees gain clarity, perspective, and actionable insight they can apply immediately in business and leadership.
Held during Women's Month and in celebration of International Women's Day, the event invites women who are building companies, leading teams, or navigating growth to step away from daily demands and engage in thoughtful dialogue around confidence, resilience, communication, and collaboration.
The 2026 speaker lineup includes leaders from multiple disciplines:
Emily Dickens — C-Suite Executive, Board Member, HR Leader
Carrie Torres — Executive & Leadership Coach, Program Director
Dr. Tracy Pfeifer — MD, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon (Aesthetics)
Sylvie Richards, Esq. — Attorney, Estate Planning, Teacher, Scholar & Writer
Shannon Daniels — TEDx Speaker, Communication Expert, Founder
Carol Look — Speaker, Best-Selling Author, Psychotherapist, Founding EFT Master
Rosie Farrington — Deputy Commissioner at the USVI Department of Tourism
Throughout the evening, participants will explore topics such as values-driven leadership, emotional intelligence, collaboration, innovation, and inclusive leadership practices through both presentations and peer conversation.
The gathering is hosted by Paulina Lopez, CEO & Founder of The Business of WE, whose organization focuses on business leadership and professional development through community-centered experiences.
Event Details
Event: Leadership Conference & Dinner
Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Location: New York City
Registration:
This celebratory gathering includes high-level networking, Ted-style speaker sessions, facilitated mastermind discussions, a delicious dinner inspired by Goya products, and a post-event workbook to support implementation beyond the event.
Women entrepreneurs and professionals interested in attending can reserve their seats through The Business of WE website or Eventbrite registration page https://bizofwe.com/
About The Business of WE
The Business of WE (Women Entrepreneurs)
Celebrating 10 years, The Business of WE continues to empower a community of hundreds through masterclasses and retreats. We provide the strategies and visibility women entrepreneurs need to lead, collaborate, and thrive in a value-driven environment.
About Woman Owned NYC
Serves as a lighthouse to women leaders. We help strengthen the efforts of women leaders and organizations supporting women leaders. womanownednyc.com
