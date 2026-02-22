 
News By Tag
* Women S Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2026
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Women Leaders Gather in New York City for the 2026 Leadership Conference & Dinner

The Business of WE will host its annual Leadership Conference & Dinner on Friday, March 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
By: Woman Owned NYC
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 26, 2026 - PRLog -- The Business of WE will host its annual Leadership Conference & Dinner on Friday, March 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., bringing together women entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals for an evening of meaningful conversation, connection, and leadership development.

Designed as an active experience rather than a traditional sit-and-listen conference, the evening combines keynote presentations, guided roundtable discussions, and a collaborative dinner to help attendees gain clarity, perspective, and actionable insight they can apply immediately in business and leadership.

Held during Women's Month and in celebration of International Women's Day, the event invites women who are building companies, leading teams, or navigating growth to step away from daily demands and engage in thoughtful dialogue around confidence, resilience, communication, and collaboration.

The 2026 speaker lineup includes leaders from multiple disciplines:

Emily Dickens — C-Suite Executive, Board Member, HR Leader
Carrie Torres — Executive & Leadership Coach, Program Director
Dr. Tracy Pfeifer — MD, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon (Aesthetics)
Sylvie Richards, Esq. — Attorney, Estate Planning, Teacher, Scholar & Writer
Shannon Daniels — TEDx Speaker, Communication Expert, Founder
Carol Look — Speaker, Best-Selling Author, Psychotherapist, Founding EFT Master
Rosie Farrington — Deputy Commissioner at the USVI Department of Tourism

Throughout the evening, participants will explore topics such as values-driven leadership, emotional intelligence, collaboration, innovation, and inclusive leadership practices through both presentations and peer conversation.

The gathering is hosted by Paulina Lopez, CEO & Founder of The Business of WE, whose organization focuses on business leadership and professional development through community-centered experiences.

Event Details
Event: Leadership Conference & Dinner
Date: Friday, March 6, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Location: New York City
Registration: $177 (Non-Members)

This celebratory gathering includes high-level networking, Ted-style speaker sessions, facilitated mastermind discussions, a delicious dinner inspired by Goya products, and a post-event workbook to support implementation beyond the event.

Women entrepreneurs and professionals interested in attending can reserve their seats through The Business of WE website or Eventbrite registration page https://bizofwe.com/leadership

About The Business of WE
The Business of WE (Women Entrepreneurs) is a dynamic in-person community, comprised of businesswomen, founders, and entrepreneurs, female founders, entrepreneurs, and businesswomen in the New York City area.

Celebrating 10 years, The Business of WE continues to empower a community of hundreds through masterclasses and retreats. We provide the strategies and visibility women entrepreneurs need to lead, collaborate, and thrive in a value-driven environment.

About Woman Owned NYC

Serves as a lighthouse to women leaders. We help strengthen the efforts of women leaders and organizations supporting women leaders. womanownednyc.com

Contact
Woman Owned NYC
***@womanownednyc.com
End
Source:Woman Owned NYC
Email:***@womanownednyc.com
Tags:Women S Leadership
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Socializela.com News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Feb 26, 2026 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share