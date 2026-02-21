News By Tag
In Search of a Superior Battery
Go Sail Cargo Moves Toward Strategic Partnership with Digital Battery Ltd.
By: GoSailCargo
Queensland, Australia — January 26th 2026 - Go Sail Cargo (GSC) and Digital Battery Ltd. (DBL) have announced that they are exploring a strategic partnership to integrate next-generation hybrid battery systems into GSC's new fleet of zero-emission sailing cargo vessels.
Early engineering and design collaboration is already underway, with both companies working to incorporate DBL's software-defined battery architecture into GSC's innovative electric clipper range. A custom installation, adjacent to the keel, is being evaluated to optimize safety, stability, and performance while maximizing cargo capacity.
"We found it! Digital Battery Ltd has addressed every one of our demanding requirements,"
The collaboration is designed to enable fully net-zero carbon vessel operations by integrating wind propulsion, propeller regeneration, solar power, and high-performance energy storage. By removing fossil-fuel main engines, vessels can achieve dramatically lower operating costs and significantly reduced maintenance requirements.
Diesel generators are retained solely for emergency backup during the transition period, until compact onboard hydrogen production systems become available. These systems will operate when renewable power generation exceeds onboard demand and battery capacity is fully charged, converting surplus energy into hydrogen that functions as a long-duration energy reserve—effectively extending the vessel's battery system.
Digital Battery's hybrid architecture delivers superior safety, long lifecycle, and high-power performance compared to traditional lithium systems, while intelligent software control continuously optimizes operation in the harsh marine environment. This combination is expected to accelerate return on investment (ROI) for vessel operators through the elimination of fuel spend, minimized downtime, and extended asset life.
"We're excited to continue discussions with Go Sail Cargo to help redefine what's possible in sustainable maritime transport," said Tim Houchin, Co-Founder of Digital Battery Ltd. "Our batteries are purpose-built for reliability and performance in demanding environments such as the open ocean. When combined with Go Sail Cargo's innovative designs, we're helping to unlock a new class of ships that are safer, greener, and commercially compelling."
Under the proposed partnership framework now being explored, the companies intend to:
This potential alliance positions Go Sail Cargo at the forefront of the rapidly expanding zero carbon freight sector while providing Digital Battery with a flagship maritime deployment in one of the world's most technically demanding applications.
Together, the companies aim to demonstrate that zero-emission ocean freight can be not only environmentally transformative, but also economically superior.
About Go Sail Cargo
Go Sail Cargo designs and promotes modern wind-powered cargo vessels combining traditional sailing efficiency with advanced energy systems, delivering zero-emission freight solutions for coastal and deep-sea trade routes.
Contact: info@gosailcargo.com
About Digital Battery Ltd.
Digital Battery Ltd. creates next-generation hybrid battery systems and intelligent energy-management platforms to deliver safer, more efficient and highly reliable power for industrial and marine applications.
Contact: info@digitalbattery.co.uk
Contact
Derek Ellard
***@gosailcargo.com
