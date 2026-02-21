News By Tag
TWAI Announces Acquisition Of Trecco To Expand Social Discovery And Experience Retailing
The platform drives high engagement and conversion by connecting travelers with trusted, peer-driven recommendations, turning authentic inspiration into seamless bookings
By: TWAI LLC
The acquisition aligns with TWAI's earlier additions to Travello and BackpackerDeals. Together, the group forms a single ecosystem that links social discovery, curated marketplaces, and retail distribution for travelers, operators, and creators.
The platform provides clear benefits.
TWAI CEO Trideep Aggarwal said, "This acquisition strengthens our work to help airlines, travel sellers and operators deliver stronger retail experiences. Trecco adds social engagement, user generated content, and important data signals across the TWAI product suite."
Trecco co-founder Brett Newcomb said, "Trecco gives creators a larger stage and gives travelers trusted recommendations and content during planning. We are excited for Trecco's next phase under TWAI's leadership."
TWAI will begin phased integration of Trecco in early 2026. The Trecco brand will remain a stand-alone product. TWAI will share product updates and partner opportunities as integration moves forward.
Media Contact:
Moondeep Aggarwal
Co-Founder and COO, TWAI
Ph: +1 248-793-0000
Email: media@twai.com
www.twai.com
About TWAI
TWAI, www.twai.com, is a US-based travel tech provider. Its AccessOne and GoQuo platforms handle about 30 million flight bookings and 400,000 ancillary sales each year.
TWAI works with more than 130 integration partners across the travel stack. Partners include airlines such as Bangkok Airways and Fly One, major GDS providers, hotel partners, banks, and leading loyalty operators such as Maritz. This lets airlines, OTAs, fintech firms, and reward programs launch high converting white label storefronts in weeks. Travello and Backpacker Deals are leading social travel platform and B2C marketplace that empowers travelers to connect, explore, and book unforgettable experiences. With a presence in over 180 countries and more than 1.2 million users, Travello merges community features with a robust inventory of global tours and activities and a proprietary rewards program
With operations in the U.S., India, Asia, and Australia, TWAI supports seamless retailing and content distribution through flexible APIs, intelligent booking engines, and localized payment orchestration. TWAI's mission is to simplify travel technology and create new revenue opportunities for partners across the travel ecosystem.
About Trecco
Trecco (www.mytrecco.com)
Contact
Moondeep Aggarwal
TWAI LLC
***@twai.com
