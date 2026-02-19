Salus Homecare & Hospice Welcomes Dana Simms as Executive Director for San Diego

Salus Homecare & Hospice is pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Simms as Executive Director, overseeing business development and operations for the San Diego homecare branch.

By: Salus Homecare

Contact

Salus Homecare

***@salushomecare.com Salus Homecare

End

-- Simms officially joined Salus on February 2nd, bringing more than a decade of experience in home care business development across San Diego and California. In her new role, she will lead growth initiatives for home care while supporting expansion across hospice and home health services, with a focus on strengthening referral partnerships and elevating patient and family outcomes throughout the region."After years in large corporate healthcare environments, I was looking for a place where people are treated as people, not numbers on a spreadsheet,"said Simms. "From the moment I met the Salus team, it was clear that leadership genuinely invests in their people. That made this move feel right."Simms has spent over ten years in home care business development in San Diego and previously served as an Area Sales Manager overseeing the state of California. Earlier in her career, she studied geography at San Diego State University and worked in city planning and development before transitioning into healthcare sales, where she quickly distinguished herself as a top producer. She was recognized as Rookie of the Year on a national level at her previous organization and is currently in the process of obtaining her Certified Senior Advisor credential."What stood out to me about Salus is the longevity of its team," Simms shared. "When people stay somewhere for a long time, that says everything about integrity, culture, and how employees are treated. I am excited to take ownership beyond traditional business development and help grow something lasting."In her first year, Simms aims to drive strong revenue growth, deepen trust with referral partners, and position Salus as a leading competitor in the San Diego home care market. She is especially energized by the opportunity to work across the full continuum of care, including home health and hospice, allowing her to better support partners, patients, and families through every stage of need."High quality home care and hospice change outcomes not just for patients, but for entire families," Simms said. "When referral partners have a trusted resource who understands the big picture, care becomes more coordinated, more compassionate, and more effective."Simms describes her leadership style as hands on and example driven. She believes that no role is more important than another and that strong healthcare organizations are built by caring first for patients and their families, meeting them where they are, and providing clear, transparent guidance during difficult moments."What drives me is making sure no one feels left without answers," Simms added. "If I do not know something, I will find out. I never want to leave a conversation without someone feeling supported, informed, and confident that they are getting the best care possible."Salus leadership is confident that Simms' experience, relationship driven approach, and commitment to service will make a lasting impact on the San Diego community. To learn more, visit salushomecare.com