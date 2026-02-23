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Little 6 Industries Partners with Veterans in Need Project for 250th Anniversary Collection
SDVOSB Launches Military Heritage Sticker Collection Supporting Arizona Veterans Through Direct Micro-Grant Donations
Mission-Driven Commerce
"This partnership represents everything we believe in," said Matt Harvey, owner of Little 6 Industries and 25-year veteran of the Arizona Army National Guard. "We're building a bridge between military humor, heritage celebration, and real support for veterans who need help."
Under the partnership, $1 from every Military Heritage sticker product sold is donated directly to Veterans in Need Project. The collection launched this month with commemorative designs available on stickers, with DTF transfers, apparel, and other custom products to come soon.
The Heritage Collection
The collection features designs celebrating military traditions from the Revolutionary War to modern service, like:
Each design bridges 250 years of American military heritage through authentic vintage aesthetics and insider military humor.
Technology Meets Tradition
Little 6 Industries operates DTF (Direct-to-Film)
"We're not a corporation with a flag sticker," Harvey explained. "Every design comes from military experience, and every sticker is produced with the same attention to detail we learned in the service."
Partnership Impact
Veterans in Need Project (VINP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by high school students in Maricopa to provide nimble micro-grant assistance to veterans facing immediate financial hardships. VINP's micro-grants address essential needs like fuel for work, baby essentials, small bill payments, and other urgent necessities.
Originally serving Pinal County and Maricopa, VINP now assists veterans across Arizona. Proceeds from the Military Heritage Collection go directly to VINP.
Commemorative Collection
The Military Heritage Collection designs are currently available on stickers, and soon, DTF transfers for custom apparel, and other printed products. While the 250th Anniversary commemorates 2026, the military heritage designs will continue to honor veteran service beyond the anniversary year.
Free products include QR code technology linking to little6llc.com/
About the Organizations
Little 6 Industries LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Maricopa, Arizona, specializing in custom printing, DTF transfers, laser engraving, and UV printing. Founded by Matt Harvey, the company serves consumers through Transfers42 and business clients through B2B services. Learn more at little6llc.com.
Veterans in Need Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing micro-grant assistance to Arizona veterans facing immediate financial hardships. Learn more at veteransinneedproject.org/
Shop the Collection:
https://www.little6llc.com/
https://www.transfers42.com/
Contact
Matt Harvey
***@little6llc.com
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