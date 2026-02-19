News By Tag
Jennifer Freeman Graces Sheen Magazine Cover
Ms. Jennifer Freeman bares it all as she enters her next season
By: SHEEN Magazine
Beautiful, bonafide actress Jennifer Freeman graces the cover, shedding layers and showcasing her natural state. She shares how her sense of self-worth became clear after having her daughter. "I couldn't do it for myself at the time, but I would never want my daughter to accept that kind of treatment. That's how God taught me how to love myself." - Jennifer Freeman
This introspective issue promises to encourage every BODY to love and embrace themselves.
Beauty Spotlight, Gigi Maguire, gives a limitless perspective on life: "My tagline is Gigi Crazy. It's like an inside joke that I'm crazy AF. I say what I want. I do what I want. I'm unapologetically myself." Taylor Mitchell, aka Slayorgang, says to hell with the algorithm and encourages posting the body of work you want.
For our coveted Hairstylist Spotlight, the operating room is now open with Hair Surgeon Khy Elijah, who uses her tools to help grow waist-length hair. From bold lips that elevate any outfit, to quick glam hacks that instantly add flair, Ariel Moore breaks down the routine that gives her confidence in the Foundation. And of course we have got you covered in our #HairGoals, providing you with an arsenal of trendy styles that you won't want to miss!
Fashion stylist, Danielle Marshall, breaks down her styling mantra and shares her top staple pieces to create a successful wardrobe, while designer Gwen Beloti uses her love for fashion to craft international jewelry.
For our red carpet flashbacks, we will take you on a journey down the fashion lane with The Voice, Whitney Houston's iconic red carpet looks. Brandy Norwood teaches us how to get the look and shows us how to never follow fashion rules.
Music Spotlight, Suzi has carved her name into pop, hip hop and R&B with a sound that reflects both her culture and her joy in blending them. Our Mandate, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, is ready for his biggest role yet, while Mignon Pinson and Maya Jai Pinson discuss building faith, film and family through LoJai Productions.
Travel Feature, Yahne Coleman shares her ideal travel snacks, must-have accessories and the perfect fits for strutting on the airport runway and beyond. Dr. Tanya Davis drops gems in Challenge to Change and talks embracing your body through different stages of life, while art feature Jeremy Green shares the importance of playing his viola with elegance and class. We show you how to flow from within using these holistic wellness remedies to redefining beauty. From intimate dinners to large-scale events, Monique "Mo" McFadden brings heart, flavor and purpose to every experience through her award-winning brand, Mo' Flavorz.
SHEEN Magazine's March/April issue hits stands Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
Media Contact
Jackie Bush
***@sheenmagazine.com
2139249204
