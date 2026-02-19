Jennifer Freeman Graces Sheen Magazine Cover

Ms. Jennifer Freeman bares it all as she enters her next season

By: SHEEN Magazine

Jennifer Freeman 2

Media Contact

Jackie Bush

***@sheenmagazine.com

2139249204 Jackie Bush2139249204

End

-- Loving the skin you're in is the most freeing way to live. Yes, your body is your temple, but it's also your safe space, a place of comfort and, ultimately, the only thing in life you can count on. In SHEEN Magazine's body issue, we celebrate what it means to stay fit, trim and slim, or pursuing goals you've set for yourself.Beautiful, bonafide actress Jennifer Freeman graces the cover, shedding layers and showcasing her natural state. She shares how her sense of self-worth became clear after having her daughter.This introspective issue promises to encourage every BODY to love and embrace themselves.Beauty Spotlight,, gives a limitless perspective on life:akasays to hell with the algorithm and encourages posting the body of work you want.For our coveted Hairstylist Spotlight, the operating room is now open with Hair Surgeon, who uses her tools to help grow waist-length hair. From bold lips that elevate any outfit, to quick glam hacks that instantly add flair,breaks down the routine that gives her confidence in the Foundation. And of course we have got you covered in our #HairGoals, providing you with an arsenal of trendy styles that you won't want to miss!Fashion stylist,, breaks down her styling mantra and shares her top staple pieces to create a successful wardrobe, while designeruses her love for fashion to craft international jewelry.For our red carpet flashbacks, we will take you on a journey down the fashion lane with The Voice,iconic red carpet looks.teaches us how to get the look and shows us how to never follow fashion rules.Music Spotlight,has carved her name into pop, hip hop and R&B with a sound that reflects both her culture and her joy in blending them. Our Mandate,is ready for his biggest role yet, whileanddiscuss building faith, film and family through LoJai Productions.Travel Feature,shares her ideal travel snacks, must-have accessories and the perfect fits for strutting on the airport runway and beyond.drops gems inand talks embracing your body through different stages of life, while art featureshares the importance of playing his viola with elegance and class. We show you how to flow from within using these holistic wellness remedies to redefining beauty. From intimate dinners to large-scale events,brings heart, flavor and purpose to every experience through her award-winning brand,