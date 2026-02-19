New Book Shares Untold Stories of Hollywood Stars Who Risked It All to Speak Out

From Kevin Sorbo's comeback to Jennifer O'Neill getting fired in an elevator for her faith, Songs About the Heartland tells the stories Hollywood doesn't want you to hear.



Wall Street Vet Turned Podcaster Releases Book Featuring Hollywood's Silenced Voices



Songs About the Heartland features Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, Kirk Cameron, John Schneider, Riley Gaines, and dozens more who chose conviction over conformity.