New Book Shares Untold Stories of Hollywood Stars Who Risked It All to Speak Out

From Kevin Sorbo's comeback to Jennifer O'Neill getting fired in an elevator for her faith, Songs About the Heartland tells the stories Hollywood doesn't want you to hear.

Wall Street Vet Turned Podcaster Releases Book Featuring Hollywood's Silenced Voices

Songs About the Heartland features Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, Kirk Cameron, John Schneider, Riley Gaines, and dozens more who chose conviction over conformity.
By:
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 24, 2026 - PRLog -- Heartland Publishing House announces the release of Songs About the Heartland: A Journey from Wall Street to Main Street by Steve Abramowicz. The 300-page book draws from over 500 episodes of the Heartland Journal Podcast, weaving together Abramowicz's personal journey from a 33-year Wall Street career with the extraordinary stories of actors, athletes, musicians, and everyday Americans who risked everything to speak their truth. The book is available now in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle on Amazon, and through bookstores and libraries worldwide via IngramSpark.

Songs About the Heartland reads like a backstage pass to conversations Hollywood doesn't want you to hear. Kevin Sorbo, best known as television's Hercules, opens up about suffering three strokes in a single day and rebuilding his life through faith. Dean Cain, television's Superman, and John Schneider—Bo Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard and Jonathan Kent on Smallville—share why they chose values over industry approval. Kirk Cameron discusses walking away from mainstream fame to build something rooted in family and faith. Jennifer O'Neill, the legendary star of Summer of '42 who worked alongside John Wayne in her first film, reveals how speaking openly about her beliefs ended her relationship with her agent—in an elevator, right after a television appearance.

Beyond Hollywood, the book features champion swimmer Riley Gaines on her fight for fairness in women's sports, three-time Emmy Award–winning actress Martha Byrne on her family's fight for justice, and character actor Nick Searcy on staying true to his beliefs in an industry that demands conformity. These stories sit alongside Abramowicz's own unlikely arc—from witnessing River Phoenix's death outside the Viper Room in 1993, which drove him away from Hollywood and into finance, to eventually returning decades later as a podcaster giving a platform to the very people the industry tried to silence.

Book Details: Title: Songs About the Heartland: A Journey from Wall Street to Main Street Author: Steve Abramowicz Foreword: Former Alabama State Senator Hank Erwin Publisher: Heartland Publishing House ISBN: 979-8994169216 Pages: 300 Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, Kindle Available at: Amazon and bookstores/libraries worldwide via IngramSpark Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Songs-About-Heartland-Journey-Street-ebook/dp/B0GF3NXRCT

About Heartland Publishing House Independent publisher of bold, authentic American stories. From memoirs to music, truth over trends. heartland-publishing.com

About Steve Abramowicz Steven M. Abramowicz is a 33-year Wall Street veteran and host of the Heartland Journal Podcast, where he has conducted over 500 interviews with actors, athletes, authors, politicians, and cultural figures. Born in Napa, California, and educated at USC, he lives in Tennessee with his wife Kara. heartlandjournal.com

Media Contact: Steve Abramowicz Author & Host, Heartland Journal Podcast Email: steve.heartlandjournal@yahoo.com Phone: (206) 200-8980 Website: heartlandjournal.com Publisher: heartland-publishing.com songsabouttheheartland.com

Review copies, author interviews, and high-resolution cover images available upon request.

Heartland Journal
***@gmail.com
