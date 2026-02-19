News By Tag
New Book Shares Untold Stories of Hollywood Stars Who Risked It All to Speak Out
From Kevin Sorbo's comeback to Jennifer O'Neill getting fired in an elevator for her faith, Songs About the Heartland tells the stories Hollywood doesn't want you to hear.
Wall Street Vet Turned Podcaster Releases Book Featuring Hollywood's Silenced Voices
Songs About the Heartland features Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, Kirk Cameron, John Schneider, Riley Gaines, and dozens more who chose conviction over conformity.
Songs About the Heartland reads like a backstage pass to conversations Hollywood doesn't want you to hear. Kevin Sorbo, best known as television's Hercules, opens up about suffering three strokes in a single day and rebuilding his life through faith. Dean Cain, television's Superman, and John Schneider—Bo Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard and Jonathan Kent on Smallville—share why they chose values over industry approval. Kirk Cameron discusses walking away from mainstream fame to build something rooted in family and faith. Jennifer O'Neill, the legendary star of Summer of '42 who worked alongside John Wayne in her first film, reveals how speaking openly about her beliefs ended her relationship with her agent—in an elevator, right after a television appearance.
Beyond Hollywood, the book features champion swimmer Riley Gaines on her fight for fairness in women's sports, three-time Emmy Award–winning actress Martha Byrne on her family's fight for justice, and character actor Nick Searcy on staying true to his beliefs in an industry that demands conformity. These stories sit alongside Abramowicz's own unlikely arc—from witnessing River Phoenix's death outside the Viper Room in 1993, which drove him away from Hollywood and into finance, to eventually returning decades later as a podcaster giving a platform to the very people the industry tried to silence.
Book Details: Title: Songs About the Heartland: A Journey from Wall Street to Main Street Author: Steve Abramowicz Foreword: Former Alabama State Senator Hank Erwin Publisher: Heartland Publishing House ISBN: 979-8994169216 Pages: 300 Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, Kindle Available at: Amazon and bookstores/libraries worldwide via IngramSpark Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
About Heartland Publishing House Independent publisher of bold, authentic American stories. From memoirs to music, truth over trends. heartland-publishing.com
About Steve Abramowicz Steven M. Abramowicz is a 33-year Wall Street veteran and host of the Heartland Journal Podcast, where he has conducted over 500 interviews with actors, athletes, authors, politicians, and cultural figures. Born in Napa, California, and educated at USC, he lives in Tennessee with his wife Kara. heartlandjournal.com
