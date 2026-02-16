Peter Thiel Foundation Innovator To Launch Diamond Backed Novo Coin This Spring

NOVO Coin Announces Diamond‑Backed Cryptocurrency and Wealth Management Platform Launching This Spring

By: WORLDWIDE HERMETIC ORDER OF ELUS COENS

Contact

R.C. ROBERTSON III

R.C. ROBERTSON III

-- NOVO DIAMOND BACKED Coin Launch Press ReleaseNOVO Coin Announces Diamond‑Backed Cryptocurrency and Wealth Management Platform Launching This SpringProspera HN —today announces the upcoming public launch of a diamond‑backed cryptocurrency and integrated wealth management platform, scheduled to go live this spring. The project pairs physical asset backing with institutional‑grade custody and a full suite of crypto, insurance, and wealth management services aimed at high‑net‑worth individuals, family offices, and mission‑driven investors.The company states it is wholly owned and controlled by a private Christian fraternal organization based in Prospera HN. The organization has identifiedas its senior leader. NOVO's governance model is described by the company as ultra‑private and centralized during the platform's initial rollout, with plans to introduce broader stakeholder participation over time.said a company spokesperson.Investors, institutional partners, and impact organizations interested in NOVO Coin and the associated wealth management services are invited to visit the company website for pre‑order details, technical specifications, and information on the charitable micro‑finance programs. Early participants will receive priority access to platform onboarding and governance opportunities.