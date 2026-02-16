 
Peter Thiel Foundation Innovator To Launch Diamond Backed Novo Coin This Spring

NOVO Coin Announces Diamond‑Backed Cryptocurrency and Wealth Management Platform Launching This Spring
By: WORLDWIDE HERMETIC ORDER OF ELUS COENS
 
PROSPERA, Honduras - Feb. 21, 2026 - PRLog -- NOVO DIAMOND BACKED Coin Launch Press Release

NOVO Coin Announces Diamond‑Backed Cryptocurrency and Wealth Management Platform Launching This Spring

Dateline: Prospera HN — Spring 2026

Overview

NOVO Coin today announces the upcoming public launch of a diamond‑backed cryptocurrency and integrated wealth management platform, scheduled to go live this spring. The project pairs physical asset backing with institutional‑grade custody and a full suite of crypto, insurance, and wealth management services aimed at high‑net‑worth individuals, family offices, and mission‑driven investors.

Key Highlights
  • Diamond Backing and Manufacturing Scale — NOVO is backed by diamonds produced through a vertically integrated manufacturing operation created after a jewelry company acquired a robotics firm to build a large‑scale diamond manufacturing facility.
  • Secure Vault Infrastructure — Physical backing assets will be held in high‑security vaults located in Singapore and Switzerland to ensure global custody standards and regulatory resilience.
  • Pre‑Order Contracts and Early Adopter Program — Pre‑order contracts for NOVO Coin are currently available on the company website at a 15% discount for early adopters, with delivery slated for this spring ahead of the platform's grand opening.
  • Integrated Crypto Banking and Wealth Management — The platform will launch alongside a Prospera‑based crypto banking and wealth management company offering custody, insurance wrappers, and bespoke financial services.
  • Charitable Impact Commitment — The organization has committed to dedicating over 50% of company profits to charitable micro‑financing initiatives focused on 3D vertical aquaculture projects in the Global South, aiming to increase food supply and reduce global food prices.

Ownership and Governance

The company states it is wholly owned and controlled by a private Christian fraternal organization based in Prospera HN. The organization has identified R.C. Robertson III of Newport, Rhode Island as its senior leader. NOVO's governance model is described by the company as ultra‑private and centralized during the platform's initial rollout, with plans to introduce broader stakeholder participation over time.

Quote

"NOVO combines tangible asset security with modern financial infrastructure to create a new bridge between real‑world value and digital finance," said a company spokesperson. "Our mission is to deliver a stable, responsibly managed store of value while directing meaningful capital toward scalable food‑security solutions."

Token and Platform Details
  • Ticker: NOVO
  • Backing: Physical diamonds held in insured vaults in Singapore and Switzerland.
  • Availability: Pre‑order contracts available now on the company website at a 15% early‑adopter discount; delivery and full platform services begin this spring.
  • Services: Crypto custody, insurance products, wealth management, and banking services through the Prospera‑based entity.

Call to Interested Parties

Investors, institutional partners, and impact organizations interested in NOVO Coin and the associated wealth management services are invited to visit the company website for pre‑order details, technical specifications, and information on the charitable micro‑finance programs. Early participants will receive priority access to platform onboarding and governance opportunities.
https://www.topofthepyramid.org/

Contact
R.C. ROBERTSON III
***@topofthepyramid.org
End
Source:WORLDWIDE HERMETIC ORDER OF ELUS COENS
Email:***@topofthepyramid.org Email Verified
Tags:Crypto
Industry:Banking
Location:PROSPERA - Roatan - Honduras
Subject:Services
