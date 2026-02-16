News By Tag
Peter Thiel Foundation Innovator To Launch Diamond Backed Novo Coin This Spring
NOVO Coin Announces Diamond‑Backed Cryptocurrency and Wealth Management Platform Launching This Spring
By: WORLDWIDE HERMETIC ORDER OF ELUS COENS
NOVO Coin Announces Diamond‑Backed Cryptocurrency and Wealth Management Platform Launching This Spring
Dateline: Prospera HN — Spring 2026
Overview
NOVO Coin today announces the upcoming public launch of a diamond‑backed cryptocurrency and integrated wealth management platform, scheduled to go live this spring. The project pairs physical asset backing with institutional‑
Key Highlights
Ownership and Governance
The company states it is wholly owned and controlled by a private Christian fraternal organization based in Prospera HN. The organization has identified R.C. Robertson III of Newport, Rhode Island as its senior leader. NOVO's governance model is described by the company as ultra‑private and centralized during the platform's initial rollout, with plans to introduce broader stakeholder participation over time.
Quote
"NOVO combines tangible asset security with modern financial infrastructure to create a new bridge between real‑world value and digital finance," said a company spokesperson. "Our mission is to deliver a stable, responsibly managed store of value while directing meaningful capital toward scalable food‑security solutions."
Token and Platform Details
Call to Interested Parties
Investors, institutional partners, and impact organizations interested in NOVO Coin and the associated wealth management services are invited to visit the company website for pre‑order details, technical specifications, and information on the charitable micro‑finance programs. Early participants will receive priority access to platform onboarding and governance opportunities.
https://www.topofthepyramid.org/
Contact
R.C. ROBERTSON III
***@topofthepyramid.org
