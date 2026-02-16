Distinguished Leaders, and Global Figures Confirmed for the 2026 Global Men Icon A

Guests can anticipate a red-carpet arrival experience, luxury brand activations, elevated dining, high-level networking, and a thoughtfully curated awards program celebrating legacy, influence, and forward-thinking leadership.



Prominent Honorees Include: Attorney Brian Poe Real Estate Expert & Founder, HMH Holdings LLC, Dr. Harold Maurice Hardnett Executive Vice President of Research and Member Engagement, Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough President of Morris Brown College, Dr. Kevin James CEO of DeKalb County, Michael L. Thurmond Attorney Kareem Maddison The Honorable Marvin Arrington Jr. Founder, RICE Awards, Dr. C. Chandon Carter Metro Atlanta President, iHeartMedia, Spencer Bynes World Entertainment Best Gospel Album of the Year Recipient, Pastor Carlos Patrick Transformational Speaker & Author, Dwayne Bryant Founder, Celebrity Media TV, Dr. John Williams Co-Founder, Connaisseur Paris, Dr. Alain Chaps NFL Veteran, Orson Prince-Charles Founder, Literacy for Youth Foundation, Demeitrice Collins COO, Gagnant Media, Kevin Giles Global Educator & CEO, Solid Math Tutoring, Thomas Gumes Civic and Business Leader, Cornell Madison CEO, Il Nesso, Nando Mel Co-Founder, Reflekt Me, Dr. Gerald Mitchell Celebrity Chef, Dr. Raimaine Rasul York

The event will also honor the memories of Alvin Ailey–trained dancer Stanley Alexander , Egyptian scholar Dr. Charles Finch III, MD , and pediatrician and civil rights advocate Dr. Booker Taliaferro Washington Poe —lives that continue to inspire through their lasting legacies.



Sponsored by Women of Wealth Magazine and hosted by Renee Knorr , the Global Men Icon Awards will serve as a powerful intersection of Atlanta's cultural refinement and Washington, D.C.'s national impact—a defining moment for leadership in the Southeast.



On Sunday, February 22, 2026, the spotlight turns to The Starling Atlanta Midtown , where icons will gather, legacies will be honored, and influence will take center stage.



Doors open at 5:00 PM

Black-tie attire required

Limited seating available. Private VIP tables offered upon request.



For media credentials and final ticket access, visit:

iconicmenawards.com



-- Join us for an elegant evening celebrating Global Black Excellence as we honor distinguished leaders whose leadership, influence, and impact continue to shape culture, business, and global communities.The event also honors the memories of Alvin Ailey–trained dancer Stanley Alexander, Egyptian scholar Dr. Charles Finch III, MD, and pediatrician and civil rights advocate Dr. Booker Taliaferro Washington Poe, lives that continue to inspire through their lasting legacies. In alignment with its commitment to legacy-building and next-generation leadership, the Global Men Icon Awards will also recognize five outstanding Mentorship/Scholarship recipients emerging leaders who exemplify academic excellence, character, and community commitment.Sponsored by Women of Wealth Magazine and Hosted by Renee Knorr, the Global Men Icon Awards will serve as a powerful intersection of Atlanta's cultural refinement and Washington, D.C.'s national impact, a defining moment for leadership in the Southeast. On Sunday, February 22, 2026, the spotlight turns to The Starling Atlanta Midtown, where icons will gather, legacies will be honored, and influence will take center stage.Limited seating available. Private VIP tables offered upon request.For media credentials and final ticket access: