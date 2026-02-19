News By Tag
Publicity traded webinar singularresearch.com
Join me now at singularresearch.com until 5:00 pm pst. For my publicly traded webinar.
By: Singular research
Singular Research Emerging Growth & Value Leaders Webinar
Thu, Feb 19, 2026 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM PST
Join us for the Singular Research Emerging Growth & Value Leaders Webinar Thursday, February 19, 2026 We'd like to invite you to attend the Singular Research "Growth & Value Alpha Leaders" Webcall, featuring a curated lineup of underfollowed, high-conviction small- and micro-cap companies presenting throughout the day, with a limited number of one-on-one meetings available. Below is the current presentation schedule (all times PT): Register Here Track 1 highlights include: Time (PT) Symbol Company Name CEO/CFO 8:30 AM - Singular Research (Macro Market Indicators strategy report) Robert Maltbie, CFA, President, Singular Research 9:00 AM RAIN Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. Randall Seidl 9:45 AM FLNT Fluent Inc. Donald Patrick 10:30 AM VTIX Virtuix Jan Goetgeluk 11: 15 AM MG MISTRAS Group, Inc Edward J. Prajzner 12:00 PM CCDS Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. Mark Binns 12:45 PM PNPN Power Metallic Mines Inc. Terry Lynch 1:30 PM ACU Acme United Corporation Walter Johnsen 2:15 PM MYRUF Myriad Uranium Thomas Lamb 3:00 PM LRN Singular Research Singular Research Analyst 3:45 PM JCAP and TSSI Singular Research (MMI/macro update) Singular Research Staff We will be offering a limited number of one-on-one meetings with management teams from presenting management teams with direct dial-in: on a first-come, first-served basis during designated 1-on-1 windows. Why Singular Research? 20-year superior performance track record delivering differentiated small- & micro-cap ideas. Coverage distributed to over 110 institutional clients, representing more than $60 billion in assets under management. Proprietary, performance-
