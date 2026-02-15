News By Tag
Gravis Law, PLLC Welcomes Senior Family Law Attorney Charlotte S. Beatty to Montana Practice
By: Gravis Law
With decades of experience in family law, guardianship, and access-to-justice initiatives, Beatty brings a rare blend of judicial insight and practical advocacy to the Gravis team. Before joining the firm, she served as a Standing Master in the Missoula and Cascade County District Courts for more than 15 years, where she helped shape family law processes and expand access to legal resources. She also founded the first Family Law Self-Help Center in Missoula, a model later adopted statewide.
Beatty's path to law is as unique as her perspective. After earning a degree in zoology from the University of New Hampshire, she spent 15 years in medical and veterinary publishing before relocating to Montana, where marriage and motherhood inspired her to pursue a legal career. Her dedication to public service extends beyond the bench—she has served on boards including the YWCA Planet Kids and the Western Montana Pro Bono Committee and served on the Fran Elge and Margery Hunter Brown law student award committees for the Alexander Blewett III School of Law – University of Montana. The Montana Supreme Court twice awarded her the Judicial Employee of the Year Award.
"Charlotte's background perfectly complements our purpose of simplifying the legal experience and providing clear, compassionate guidance through life's most complex family matters," said Brett Spooner, CEO of Gravis Law. "Her leadership exemplifies the kind of thoughtful, community-grounded advocacy that defines our practice."
Marty Kilmer, COO, echoed that sentiment. "Charlotte's extensive judicial experience and commitment to service will further strengthen the level of care our Montana team brings to each client. Her presence adds depth, balance, and tremendous value to our growing regional practice."
In her practice, Beatty focuses on family law and guardianship matters, approaching each case with a steady, thoughtful perspective shaped by years of working closely with courts, attorneys, and families. Her clients benefit from her ability to balance legal strategy with empathy and practical guidance.
Gravis Law is honored to welcome Beatty to the Montana team and looks forward to her continued impact on families and communities across the state.
Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing uncomplicated access to world-class legal services. Since its foundation in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to twenty-two locations across the country and more than 130 employees. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal solutions to all their markets.
For more information about Gravis Law PLLC and its legal services, please visit https://gravislaw.com/
