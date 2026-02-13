News By Tag
CIMdata to Host a Webinar Introducing a Framework for Understanding AI Implementations in PLM
This webinar introduces a practical framework developed by CIMdata that provides the basis for making informed AI decisions.
By: CIMdata
The arrival of generative AI and its large language models has created both genuine opportunities and significant confusion in the global PLM economy. While software providers race to embed AI capabilities, enterprises are struggling to determine what to "build" and what to "buy." Adding to the confusion, terms like "agents," "copilots," and "RAG" are used inconsistently, making it harder for decision-makers to evaluate their options clearly.
This webinar introduces a practical framework of five distinct patterns developed by CIMdata to help understand AI implementation options in PLM environments. These patterns have been organized into two categories:
1. AI Source (where the capability originates)
2. AI Orchestration (how it is coordinated across systems)
The webinar will help attendees:
"The challenge is not whether to adopt AI in PLM. The challenge is understanding which AI capabilities you need to support PLM and whether to build or buy them. This CIMdata framework offers enterprises a clear lens for making those decisions based on their specific situation, skills, and data rather than through software provider marketing or industry hype," states Diego Tamburini, Ph.D., CIMdata Executive Consultant & Director, AI in PLM Practice, and the host of this webinar.
Dr. Tamburini is a recognized leader in leveraging AI to drive digital transformation within the industrial sector. With over 25 years of experience in PLM, CAD, CAM, CAE, and digital manufacturing, he leads CIMdata's AI in PLM Practice, guiding clients in understanding and implementing practical, high-value AI applications that deliver measurable business results. His extensive background includes time at Microsoft as Director of Engineering Agility, where he pioneered the use of AI to enhance developer productivity and streamline engineering processes, and at Autodesk, where he served as a Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategist, shaping the company's strategy in digital manufacturing and generative design. With a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Dr. Tamburini is a frequent speaker and advocate for applying AI to transform how products are designed and built.
This webinar is designed for a broad range of professionals involved in AI strategy, PLM implementation, and product development technology decisions. It is particularly relevant for engineering and R&D leaders evaluating AI for product development, as well as for PLM program managers, strategists, and solution architects. Additionally, IT leaders supporting engineering AI initiatives in manufacturing and digital transformation executives assessing AI's role in product lifecycle processes will find the framework essential. The webinar will provide insights for anyone involved in critical make-vs-buy decisions about AI capabilities in product development.
To find out more, visit https://www.cimdata.com/
Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
