CIMdata to Host a Webinar Introducing a Framework for Understanding AI Implementations in PLM

This webinar introduces a practical framework developed by CIMdata that provides the basis for making informed AI decisions.
By: CIMdata
 
 
CIMdata's March 2026 Webinar on AI in PLM
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Feb. 17, 2026 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global research, consulting, and education firm specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and the digital transformation it enables, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "The Five AI Implementation Patterns in PLM: A Framework for Informed Decision-Making." The webinar will take place on Thursday, 12 March 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and last for one hour.

The arrival of generative AI and its large language models has created both genuine opportunities and significant confusion in the global PLM economy. While software providers race to embed AI capabilities, enterprises are struggling to determine what to "build" and what to "buy." Adding to the confusion, terms like "agents," "copilots," and "RAG" are used inconsistently, making it harder for decision-makers to evaluate their options clearly.

This webinar introduces a practical framework of five distinct patterns developed by CIMdata to help understand AI implementation options in PLM environments. These patterns have been organized into two categories:

1. AI Source (where the capability originates)
2. AI Orchestration (how it is coordinated across systems)

The webinar will help attendees:
  • Understand foundational AI concepts and establish a common vocabulary: Gain clarity on the AI landscape, including LLMs, RAG, and Agents.
  • Deconstruct the five implementation patterns: Learn the critical distinctions between AI Source and AI Orchestration.
  • Navigate the fundamental trade-off: Recognize when a lower-effort solution provider-embedded AI is sufficient and when a high-effort, customer-built AI is necessary for cross-system reasoning.
  • Identify specific requirements: Determine the skills, infrastructure, and data readiness required for each implementation pattern.
  • Make data-backed decisions: Use CIMdata's structured framework to evaluate your organization's AI readiness and replace FOMO-driven choices with informed "build vs. buy" strategies.

"The challenge is not whether to adopt AI in PLM. The challenge is understanding which AI capabilities you need to support PLM and whether to build or buy them. This CIMdata framework offers enterprises a clear lens for making those decisions based on their specific situation, skills, and data rather than through software provider marketing or industry hype," states Diego Tamburini, Ph.D., CIMdata Executive Consultant & Director, AI in PLM Practice, and the host of this webinar.

Dr. Tamburini is a recognized leader in leveraging AI to drive digital transformation within the industrial sector. With over 25 years of experience in PLM, CAD, CAM, CAE, and digital manufacturing, he leads CIMdata's AI in PLM Practice, guiding clients in understanding and implementing practical, high-value AI applications that deliver measurable business results. His extensive background includes time at Microsoft as Director of Engineering Agility, where he pioneered the use of AI to enhance developer productivity and streamline engineering processes, and at Autodesk, where he served as a Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategist, shaping the company's strategy in digital manufacturing and generative design. With a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Dr. Tamburini is a frequent speaker and advocate for applying AI to transform how products are designed and built.

This webinar is designed for a broad range of professionals involved in AI strategy, PLM implementation, and product development technology decisions. It is particularly relevant for engineering and R&D leaders evaluating AI for product development, as well as for PLM program managers, strategists, and solution architects. Additionally, IT leaders supporting engineering AI initiatives in manufacturing and digital transformation executives assessing AI's role in product lifecycle processes will find the framework essential. The webinar will provide insights for anyone involved in critical make-vs-buy decisions about AI capabilities in product development.

To find out more, visit https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars.... To register for the webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/245822664276698975.

CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
