31 Changemakers, Two Coasts, One Message: 'Today is the Day. LIVE IT!' Gains National Acclaim
By: Design 446
Following two successful and well-attended launch events on both the East and West Coasts, the anthology featuring 31 changemakers from across the United States and abroad is gaining national momentum. The bi-coastal celebrations brought authors together in dynamic panel discussions that left audiences energized, reflective, and deeply moved.
At the center of the movement is collaborator and author Jodi Hope Grinwald, whose global community-building culminated in this milestone release. "This book is proof that one courageous decision can create ripples far beyond what we see," said Grinwald. "Watching these authors share their stories live and seeing audiences connect across generations has been one of the most meaningful moments of my career."
The East Coast launch featured 17 contributing authors in a live panel conversation focused on resilience, reinvention, leadership, and stepping beyond comfort. Adding to the evening's impact, Commissioner Frank Sadeghi shared a personal story about doing something outside his own comfort zone, an authentic reflection that mirrored the book's central message. That is precisely what Today is the Day. LIVE IT! encourages readers to do- remember the moments when they have already stepped into their power and realize they can do it again.
In a further show of recognition, New Jersey State Senator Vin Gopal issued official author citations honoring the contributors as changemakers and recognizing the collective impact of the project. The West Coast event reinforced the same unifying message: transformation begins when we choose to act. Early praise from respected leaders, including retired U.S. Army Four-Star General Stanley McChrystal, has further elevated the book's credibility and reach.
Among the 31 contributors is Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446, who attended the East Coast launch. Her reflection explores how a lifelong passion for art evolved into purpose-driven service supporting nearly 30 nonprofit organizations. Design 446 proudly supported the project by donating its creative expertise to design the book's cover and interior graphics, visually elevating each author's story and reinforcing the power of intentional storytelling.
Now available nationwide through major retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, Today is the Day. LIVE IT! is resonating with readers young and old, from leaders and professionals to students, creatives, and nonprofit advocates alike. As momentum builds, the message is clear: courage is not the absence of fear, but the willingness to begin anyway!
Contributing Authors:
Amy Delman, Ann Marie Baker, Catherine Curry Williams, Cathy Hartenstein, Mohan Metla, Charlene Gorzela, Chaya Pamula, Clayton Platt, Debra Rizzi, Deborah Dee Baker, Deborah Koenigsberger, Fred C. Wasiak, Heather McCulloch, Helen Archontou, Janet Kotsakis, JD Wilson, Jennifer Devi Chauhan, Jodi Hope Grinwald, Katie Marra, Lenny Dave, Lisa Clark, Nicholas Marco, Dr. Nicol Nicola, Sarah Jakle, Steven M. Cohen, Tanya Newbould, Tara Coffman, Tara Marie Stemkovsky, Terese Rolke, Christine Namusaazi, and Tisha Janigian.
About Design 446
Design 446, Inc. is a full-service marketing company based in Manasquan, NJ. The award-winning firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, visit https://www.Design446.com.
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
