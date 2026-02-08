 
Mobile ID Legislation Passes in Georgia

How will Patrol Officers Read Digital Driver's Licenses at Traffic Stops?
By: L-Tron
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 13, 2026 - PRLog -- Georgia has become the first state to pass key legislation around the acceptance of mobile/digital driver's license with House Bill 296.

Georgia House Bill 296 currently "allows, but does not compel, law enforcement to accept digital versions of licenses/IDs." However, state law enforcement agencies will be required to accept and verify digital IDs beginning July 1, 2027. This means that changes are on the way for Georgia law enforcement agencies.

For over one half million Georgia drivers who have begun carrying a mobile ID, the timeline of this legislation means that following July 1st, 2027, drivers will have the option to carry a physical ID, a mobile ID, or both.

Impacts of House Bill 296 on Georgia Law Enforcement Agencies

With the passage of this new legislation, Georgia law enforcement is on the clock to procure and implement the technology needed for digital identity verification by July 2027.

As law enforcement agencies look into their technology options, there are numerous considerations to keep in mind, including officer safety, hardware functionality, integration into the existing patrol vehicle workflow, and additional legislative requirements.

House Bill 296 (https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/2025202...) addresses privacy concerns for motorists, permitting drivers to always maintain possession of their digital ID, and clarifying that presenting a digital driver's license should not be considered consent to search their device. In short, the ID verification process must occur without an officer gaining physical control of a motorist's mobile device.

L-Tron's mDL Reader is purpose-built to assist patrol officers at traffic stops

L-Tron's mobile driver's license reader (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iqmp6pJXJ0) (mDLR-1) is built from law enforcement feedback with officer safety as the #1 priority. The L-Tron mDL Reader allows patrol officers to conduct roadside stops without ever picking up a motorist's phone or physical driver's license.



What are the key features of L-Tron's mDL Reader?

Minimize time spent on the roadside

Any time spent on the roadside presents an elevated risk of injury or fatality for Law Enforcement Officers. L-Tron's mDL Reader is fast, keeping an officer's time spent at a traffic stop to a minimum. Users are able to quickly read a digital license at the motorist's car window, visually verify their identity, and process a citation back in their patrol vehicle – all without handling the motorist's mobile device.

Maintain situational awareness

L-Tron's mDL Reader is wireless and has minimal buttons, making it easy-to-use, even while wearing gloves.

L-Tron's mDLR-1 meets multiple scanning needs
  • Read mobile driver's licenses and non-driver IDs.
  • Read physical license cards and non-driver IDs.
  • Read multiple physical or digital IDs at once.
  • Read vehicle registration barcodes.

Easy integration with existing equipment and software

Adopting L-Tron's mDL reader has little-to-no impact on an agency's existing patrol vehicle IT infrastructure. The L-Tron mDL Reader will work with your existing eCitation software and hardware.

Next Steps: The future of roadside ticketing

Whether your agency is in Georgia or another state, one thing is certain: mobile IDs and digital driver's licenses are the future of identity verification.

At L-Tron, we have specialized in eCitation technology for over two decades. Our team is well versed and prepared to assist your department in navigating the upcoming changes and challenges presented by mobile IDs.

