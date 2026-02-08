News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mobile ID Legislation Passes in Georgia
How will Patrol Officers Read Digital Driver's Licenses at Traffic Stops?
By: L-Tron
Georgia House Bill 296 currently "allows, but does not compel, law enforcement to accept digital versions of licenses/IDs."
For over one half million Georgia drivers who have begun carrying a mobile ID, the timeline of this legislation means that following July 1st, 2027, drivers will have the option to carry a physical ID, a mobile ID, or both.
Impacts of House Bill 296 on Georgia Law Enforcement Agencies
With the passage of this new legislation, Georgia law enforcement is on the clock to procure and implement the technology needed for digital identity verification by July 2027.
As law enforcement agencies look into their technology options, there are numerous considerations to keep in mind, including officer safety, hardware functionality, integration into the existing patrol vehicle workflow, and additional legislative requirements.
House Bill 296 (https://www.legis.ga.gov/
L-Tron's mDL Reader is purpose-built to assist patrol officers at traffic stops
L-Tron's mobile driver's license reader (https://www.youtube.com/
What are the key features of L-Tron's mDL Reader?
Minimize time spent on the roadside
Any time spent on the roadside presents an elevated risk of injury or fatality for Law Enforcement Officers. L-Tron's mDL Reader is fast, keeping an officer's time spent at a traffic stop to a minimum. Users are able to quickly read a digital license at the motorist's car window, visually verify their identity, and process a citation back in their patrol vehicle – all without handling the motorist's mobile device.
Maintain situational awareness
L-Tron's mDL Reader is wireless and has minimal buttons, making it easy-to-use, even while wearing gloves.
L-Tron's mDLR-1 meets multiple scanning needs
Easy integration with existing equipment and software
Adopting L-Tron's mDL reader has little-to-no impact on an agency's existing patrol vehicle IT infrastructure. The L-Tron mDL Reader will work with your existing eCitation software and hardware.
Next Steps: The future of roadside ticketing
Whether your agency is in Georgia or another state, one thing is certain: mobile IDs and digital driver's licenses are the future of identity verification.
At L-Tron, we have specialized in eCitation technology for over two decades. Our team is well versed and prepared to assist your department in navigating the upcoming changes and challenges presented by mobile IDs.
Contact
L-Tron
***@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse