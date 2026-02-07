Riggo Productions The 2026 Official Media Content Studio of the Annapolis Blues

Riggo Production Studio Named Premium Jersey Sponsor and Official Media Content Partner of Annapolis Blues FC for 2026 Season

By: Riggo Production Studio

-- Riggo Production Studio proudly announces its expanded partnership with Annapolis Blues FC as a Premium Sponsor, Official Production Studio, and 2026 Jersey Sponsor for the upcoming season.Building on a strong creative partnership, Riggo Production Studio will provide media and content production efforts while also taking a prominent position on the Blues' official 2026 match jerseys.https://youtube.com/shorts/FJHg5UI4Qsk?feature=shareAnnapolis Blues FC recently shared the announcement:Annapolis Blues FC is excited to announce the return of Riggo Productions as our Official Production Studio for the 2026 Season!They will be responsible for all video content material, from in-stadium hype videos, social media content, and gameday highlights. We cannot wait to share all the media we create with this incredible crew!Up the Blues!"As the Official Media Content Sponsor, Riggo Production Studio will produce:This partnership reinforces Riggo's commitment to supporting local organizations that bring community, culture, and competition together."Annapolis Blues FC represents passion, professionalism, and pride for our city," said a representative from Riggo Production Studio. "We are honored to expand our role in 2026 — not only as the Official Production Studio but as a Premium Jersey Sponsor. Our goal is to capture the heartbeat of this club and deliver content that matches the energy on the pitch."The 2026 season promises elevated production value, deeper storytelling, and immersive fan engagement both inside the stadium and across digital platforms.Up the Blues.About Annapolis Blues FCAnnapolis Blues Football Club is a premier soccer organization based in Annapolis, Maryland. Competing at a high level within the American soccer landscape, the Blues have quickly built a passionate and loyal fanbase known for its vibrant matchday atmosphere and strong community presence. The club is committed to excellence on the field, youth development, and fostering a deep connection with supporters throughout the Chesapeake region.About Riggo Production StudioRiggo Production Studio is a Maryland-based creative production company specializing in cinematic video production, branded storytelling, commercial campaigns, and live event media. Known for delivering bold, high-impact visual content, Riggo partners with brands, sports organizations, and businesses to create media that moves audiences. With a commitment to professional standards and innovative execution, Riggo Production Studio continues to elevate regional and national brands through powerful visual storytelling.As Riggo Production Studio progresses through 2026, the company remains focused on expanding creative partnerships, investing in new production technology, and pushing the boundaries of visual media. The studio plans to launch several original content initiatives later this year, including episodic mini-series for digital platforms, behind-the-scenes documentary shorts, and interactive media experiences that integrate audience participation.Riggo also continues to champion local and regional talent, collaborating with emerging filmmakers, cinematographers, and storytellers to craft work that resonates with diverse audiences. With each project, Riggo's mission stays true: to empower stories that matter, bring brands to life, and build visual experiences that inspire connection.For more updates on Riggo's work or to explore partnership opportunities, visitor follow Riggo Production Studio on social media.For media inquiries, partnerships, or sponsorship information, visit:Media Contact:Riggo Production Studioinfo@riggopro.comwww.RiggoPro.com