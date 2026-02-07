News By Tag
All Star Driver Education Launches "Drive for a Cure" to Support Blood Cancer Research In Mic
By: All Star Driver Education
Throughout the month of February, All Star Driver Education will donate $5 for every student registration across the state of Michigan directly to Blood Cancer United. This partnership aims to turn a standard rite of passage—earning a driver's license—into a life-saving contribution for patients and families battling blood cancer.
"We are thrilled to turn our mission of safety on the road into a mission of hope for families," said Paul Zalatoris, CEO at All Star Driver Education. "By partnering with the Student Visionaries of the Year campaign, we are supporting the next generation of leaders as they work to make the impossible possible: a world without blood cancer."
Fueling Research and Honoring Heroes
The stakes are high: every 3 minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer, and leukemia remains the leading form of childhood cancer. This year's campaign is inspired by local Honored Hero Audrey Rayl. Diagnosed with leukemia at just 22 months old, Audrey underwent two years of intensive treatment. Now 5 years old, she has been cancer-free since April 2023.
Funds raised during the February registration drive will fuel groundbreaking research and provide critical support for children like Audrey and their families.
How Local Families Can Participate
The "Drive for a Cure" initiative applies to all Michigan registrations for Segment 1, Segment 2, & more made and paid for during February. All Star serves families at various partner locations, including:
Students from several local high schools are specifically eligible to support the campaign through their registrations, including Birmingham Seaholm, Brother Rice, Marian, Detroit Catholic Central, Notre Dame Prep, Grosse Pointe South, and many more across the Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor areas.
About the Student Visionaries of the Year Campaign
The Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is a competitive seven-week fundraising challenge led by motivated high school student leaders. The 2026 Detroit season officially kicked off on January 22, 2026, and All Star Driver Education is proud to stand behind these young visionaries.
To find a class and register to make a difference, visit: https://allstardrivereducation.com/
About All Star Driver Education
All Star Driver Education is a leading provider of driver's education in Michigan, dedicated to creating safe, responsible drivers through innovative classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction. With dozens of locations across the state, All Star focuses on community engagement and student success.
About Blood Cancer United
Blood Cancer United is a global leader in the fight against cancer. Its mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
