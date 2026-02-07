News By Tag
The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P. Appoints Campbeltown Bond Limited
The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P. Appoints Campbeltown Bond Limited as exclusive custodian for fund whisky cask storage
Campbeltown Bond operates one of Scotland's first fully robotic and automated racking systems, designed to maximize storage density while minimizing cask movements. The system enables rapid access for sampling and regauging, while reducing handling risk and enhancing long-term cask integrity.
This advanced racking infrastructure is complemented by bespoke ventilation design and precision maturation software, reflecting Campbeltown Bond's technology-led approach to long-term whisky care and data-driven maturation management.
Reviving Campbeltown's Whisky Legacy
Located less than one kilometre from the Atlantic Ocean, Campbeltown was once known as the "whisky capital of the world," hosting more than twenty distilleries during its 19th-century peak. Today, the region is reclaiming its place in Scotch whisky history.
The coastal environment provides naturally stable temperatures, elevated humidity, and fresh maritime air conditions that support balanced maturation while reducing evaporation losses and preserving spirit character over time.
An Immersive Whisky Ecosystem
Beyond secure bonded storage, Campbeltown Bond (https://campbeltownbond.com) is developing a fully integrated whisky ecosystem, including a bottling facility, tanker filling station, cooperage, tasting rooms, bar and restaurant, cigar humidor and lounge, as well as bespoke client amenities and immersive visitor experiences.
Quotes from Key Stakeholders
Amit Tripathy, Fund Manager, The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P., said:
"Selecting the right custodial partner is fundamental to our investment philosophy. Campbeltown Bond combines institutional-
Fergus Wallace, Managing Director, Campbeltown Bond Limited, said:
"The Caledonian Malt Fund shares our belief that great whisky deserves both innovation and patience. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to precision, stewardship, and ensuring that every cask matures under optimal conditions."
James Crone, Excise Warehouse Manager, Campbeltown Bond Limited, said:
"We are proud to act as custodian for The Caledonian Malt Fund's whisky casks. Our facility represents the future of bonded warehousing - bringing together automation, data-led maturation insights, and the natural advantages of Campbeltown's coastal climate to support consistent, high-quality outcomes."
Mike Webb, Board Member, The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P., said:
"This partnership reinforces our strategy of placing Fund assets in locations that combine authenticity with long-term investment merit. Campbeltown Bond's infrastructure, governance standards, and long-term vision make them an ideal custodial partner for the Fund."
About The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P.
The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P. (https://thecaledonianmaltfund.com/)
About Campbeltown Bond Limited
Campbeltown Bond Limited is an HMRC-licensed bonded warehouse operator based in the historic whisky region of Campbeltown, Scotland. Combining advanced automation, cutting-edge technology, and a comprehensive suite of visitor-focused facilities, Campbeltown Bond is redefining the future of whisky storage, maturation, and experience.
