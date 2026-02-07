 
The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P. Appoints Campbeltown Bond Limited

The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P. Appoints Campbeltown Bond Limited as exclusive custodian for fund whisky cask storage
By:
 
 
Campbeltown Bond
Campbeltown Bond
LONDON - Feb. 12, 2026 - PRLog -- The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P. today announced a strategic custodial partnership with Campbeltown Bond Limited, appointing the company as the exclusive storage, maturation, and custodial partner for the Scotch whisky casks held by the Fund.

The partnership represents a significant milestone in the Fund's commitment to institutional-grade whisky cask investment, combining disciplined asset stewardship with one of Scotland's most technologically advanced bonded warehousing facilities. Campbeltown Bond's HMRC-licensed warehouse - an ambitious redevelopment of the historic Gaydon Hangar at Machrihanish Airbase - offers capacity for up to 37,500 whisky casks, supported by cutting-edge infrastructure and premium client facilities.

State-of-the-Art Technology Meets Whisky Tradition

Campbeltown Bond operates one of Scotland's first fully robotic and automated racking systems, designed to maximize storage density while minimizing cask movements. The system enables rapid access for sampling and regauging, while reducing handling risk and enhancing long-term cask integrity.

This advanced racking infrastructure is complemented by bespoke ventilation design and precision maturation software, reflecting Campbeltown Bond's technology-led approach to long-term whisky care and data-driven maturation management.

Reviving Campbeltown's Whisky Legacy

Located less than one kilometre from the Atlantic Ocean, Campbeltown was once known as the "whisky capital of the world," hosting more than twenty distilleries during its 19th-century peak. Today, the region is reclaiming its place in Scotch whisky history.

The coastal environment provides naturally stable temperatures, elevated humidity, and fresh maritime air conditions that support balanced maturation while reducing evaporation losses and preserving spirit character over time.

An Immersive Whisky Ecosystem

Beyond secure bonded storage, Campbeltown Bond (https://campbeltownbond.com) is developing a fully integrated whisky ecosystem, including a bottling facility, tanker filling station, cooperage, tasting rooms, bar and restaurant, cigar humidor and lounge, as well as bespoke client amenities and immersive visitor experiences.

Quotes from Key Stakeholders

Amit Tripathy, Fund Manager, The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P., said:
"Selecting the right custodial partner is fundamental to our investment philosophy. Campbeltown Bond combines institutional-grade asset care with deep respect for whisky tradition. Their technology, operational discipline, and racked-warehouse expertise provide our investors with a level of transparency and confidence that is essential for long-term value creation."

Fergus Wallace, Managing Director, Campbeltown Bond Limited, said:
"The Caledonian Malt Fund shares our belief that great whisky deserves both innovation and patience. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to precision, stewardship, and ensuring that every cask matures under optimal conditions."

James Crone, Excise Warehouse Manager, Campbeltown Bond Limited, said:
"We are proud to act as custodian for The Caledonian Malt Fund's whisky casks. Our facility represents the future of bonded warehousing - bringing together automation, data-led maturation insights, and the natural advantages of Campbeltown's coastal climate to support consistent, high-quality outcomes."

Mike Webb, Board Member, The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P., said:
"This partnership reinforces our strategy of placing Fund assets in locations that combine authenticity with long-term investment merit. Campbeltown Bond's infrastructure, governance standards, and long-term vision make them an ideal custodial partner for the Fund."

About The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P.

The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P. (https://thecaledonianmaltfund.com/) is an alternative investment fund focused on building a diversified portfolio of premium and investment-grade Scotch whisky sourced from some of Scotland's most reputable distilleries. The Fund is registered with the Bermuda Monetary Authority under the Investment Funds Act as a Professional Closed Fund. Its regulated structure and institutional governance framework are designed to deliver a disciplined approach to whisky investment, with a focus on quality, transparency, risk management, and long-term value creation.

About Campbeltown Bond Limited

Campbeltown Bond Limited is an HMRC-licensed bonded warehouse operator based in the historic whisky region of Campbeltown, Scotland. Combining advanced automation, cutting-edge technology, and a comprehensive suite of visitor-focused facilities, Campbeltown Bond is redefining the future of whisky storage, maturation, and experience.

For further information, please contact:

The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P.
Park Place
55 Par-la-Ville Road
Hamilton HM 11
Bermuda
Email: connect@caledonianfund.com
Web: www.thecaledonianmaltfund.com

Campbeltown Bond
Gaydon Hangar, MACC Business Park,
Campbeltown, Argyll & Bute,
PA28 6NU
Email: info@campbeltownbond.com
Web: https://campbeltownbond.com/

Contact
The Caledonian Malt Fund L.P.
***@caledonianfund.com
End
Source:
Email:***@caledonianfund.com
Posted By:***@caledonianfund.com Email Verified
Tags:Scotch Whisky Fund
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
