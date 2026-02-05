News By Tag
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV) raises $1 million and announces Youth of the Year
Mateo will now move on to the Northern California Youth of the Year event
By: Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
"Winning Youth of the Year is an incredible honor and deeply meaningful to me," said Mateo. "The Boys & Girls Clubs has been a place where I've learned to believe in myself, lead with purpose, and use my voice to make a difference. Being named Youth of the Year represents not just personal growth, but my commitment to giving back to the community that shaped me. I'm grateful to the mentors, staff, and peers who have supported me every step of the way, and I'm proud to represent the Boys & Girls Clubs of Alviso."
At the gala, Mateo spoke about his experience walking into the Alviso Boys & Girls Clubs clubhouse as a fourth grader who wasn't sure where he belonged. Through staff encouragement he joined a team, tried new things and began to truly feel like he belonged and could start saying yes to opportunities in his life. Mateo has now become a Leader in Training and gives back to other BGCSV kids by teaching about robotics and climate change, as well as coaching sports. Mateo will graduate in 2027 and plans to use the $10,000 award from BGCSV toward his college expenses. He hopes to major in psychobiology.
"This night was a powerful reminder of what's possible when a community rallies around its young people," said BGCSV President and CEO Steve Wymer. "I'm profoundly grateful to our sponsors, donors, board, staff, and partners who made this milestone possible - and especially to the young people like Mateo who inspire us every day with their courage, leadership, and ambition. Raising $1 million is a remarkable achievement, but the real impact is what it represents: belief in potential, investment in futures, and a shared commitment to making Silicon Valley a place where every young person can thrive."
Boys & Girls Clubs play a vital role in helping transform the lives of millions of young people across the country through positive interactions with caring adults and potentially life-enhancing programs. The Youth of the Year (YOY) program is Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premier recognition program, offering promising Club members an opportunity to hone their leadership skills, make valuable connections, and gain access to more than $1 million in scholarship funds. Becoming National Youth of the Year is an exciting and inspiring journey. Starting at the local level, Clubs who have a Youth of the Year program select a Youth of the Year candidate to represent their organization at their state YOY event. State YOY candidates advance to regional YOY events, culminating with the National Youth of the Year Celebration which features finalists from each of the five regions, as well as the National Military Youth of the Year.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. Our mission is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults. To learn more about our programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.
