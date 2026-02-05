News By Tag
Career Readiness Begins in Middle School
A Decade of DCYouth Proof-of-Work & Advancing Career Mastery
By: CDMA Business Model Foundation™
This Legacy Archive spotlight features Miajah, whose 2016 middle school experience exemplifies how early career readiness can mature into long-term career mastery through ownership, civic engagement, and intentional decision-making.
As a middle school student in Washington, DC, Miajah became a published author, placing third in a DC Water book content competition, and participating in community-facing civic leadership through Youth Traffic Safety Town Hall®. Her work contributed to public awareness efforts amplified through DDOT / Vision Zero DC aligned campaigns demonstrating how middle school students can contribute meaningfully to their communities while building transferable skills.
Today, Miajah is a pre-med major preparing for an overseas experience in Africa, expanding her global perspective through service, leadership, and applied learning. She has also returned as an alumni leader, supporting youth-centered exhibits at a national AI Expo focused on innovation and competitiveness illustrating how early proof-of-work can evolve into sustained leadership.
Miajah's journey reflects what career readiness looks like when it starts early. CDMA Business Model® and the CDMA Business Model Foundation™ emphasizes documented proof-of-work in middle school so students build confidence, competence, and direction ultimately advancing toward career mastery.
The CDMA Business Model® advances career readiness for DC youth by starting early supporting real work-based learning, portfolio development, civic responsibility, and decision-making skills that extend beyond the classroom. Career mastery reflects the long-term outcome when those early experiences compound into ownership, leadership, and the ability to navigate opportunities across education and industry.
This spotlight is part of the Foundation's Legacy Archive • 2016–2026 campaign, commemorating 10 years of Creative Youth Leadership in Washington, DC and highlighting graduates, professionals, and leaders in motion whose middle school experiences continue to shape their paths.
Supporting Alumni Authors and Career Pathways
Community members can directly support Miajah and other published alumni by purchasing their books through the CDMA Business Model Foundation™ Alumni Bookstore and through major online retailers and booksellers where titles are available. Proceeds directly benefit the authors as they continue building their career journeys.
About the CDMA Business Model®
CDMA Business Model® advances pilot initiatives into scalable, partner-aligned pathways through implementation strategy, work-based learning infrastructure, and measurable outcomes grounded in documented proof-of-work, portfolio development, and real-world application. Rooted in a 100-year workforce legacy preserved at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, the model pioneered one of the region's earliest youth-centered experiential innovation ecosystems shaping future-ready pathways for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. To learn more visit http://www.CDMABusinessModel.com.
Contact
CDMA Business Model Foundation
***@cdmabusinessmodel.com
