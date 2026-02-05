L-Tron Announces OSCR360 Software Update v.2026.202.0

ROCHESTER, N.Y.
Feb. 9, 2026
-- L-Tron is pleased to announce the release of OSCR360 Software Update v.2026.202.0. This desktop software update is live and available to all OSCR360 users with an active software support plan.
The latest version of the OSCR360 desktop software adds several new features, a highlight being the ability to annotate and blur 360 images. This will give users the ability to add shapes and marks directly to their 360-degree images.
Check out this in-depth list of new features and improvements:360-Degree Photo Annotations
Improved Points-of-Interest
- New drawing tools: Add lines, arrows, rectangles and text boxes.
- New blur tools: Apply blur effects to redact sensitive information.
- Customizable colors, line thickness and transparency for all annotations.
- Add titles to any annotations.
- Easy editing of annotations: reposition, rotate or delete.
- Layering support to add annotations on top of other annotations or points-of-interest.
New Visibility Controls & Views
- Expanded list of available custom icons.
- Default titles for points-of-interest.
- Intuitive color picker for icons and labels.
- Warning dialogue box reminding users to save changes when cancelling POI edits.
Additional Support
- Toggle visibility and adjust transparency buttons allow users to fine tune what appears in each 360-images.
- New "Item List" feature helps you manage everything in your 360-degree images.
- New "Grid View" allows you to switch between the traditional filmstrip and a grid view of all 360-images.
Meet OSCR360
- General Project Management improvements including better validation, export instructions, hide filmstrip button and version warnings
- New Photo Counter to better see what POIs, annotations and blurs are in each 360-image.
- Language support for English, Spanish, Canadian English and Canadian French.
The multi-purpose OSCR360 system (https://www.l-tron.com/OSCR360
) assists organizations with investigating and prosecuting crimes, crashes and fires; planning and preparing for school safety threats (https://www.l-tron.com/schools
); and training first responders. The OSCR360 system allows users to document, store, organize and present all of their digital evidence in a 360-degree virtual walk through.
The OSCR360 software support plan provides access to regular software updates and round-the-clock support from L-Tron. OSCR360 was created, and continues to be updated, by L-Tron's in-house team of software developers and product engineers. Each new and improved feature of OSCR360 reflects the combined voices of first responders, school districts, investigators and attorneys nationwide.More About L-Tron
Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software for the public sector, healthcare, field mobility, and manufacturing industries. Your success is our purpose!